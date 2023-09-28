Stop Everything! The Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming To Reward Creativity With Bite

We’re coming to you today with the most exciting industry news in years — the Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards are coming to Cannes in Cairns next year!

The Crocodile Awards (or the Crocs, to their friends) are here to celebrate creative ideas with bite and serious cut-through! From enhanced brand awareness to increased ROI, they celebrate the power of creativity to drive business success.

No other market is as innovative, creative or effective as APAC and the first Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards will be handed out to deserving winners across the region at next year’s Cannes in Cairns.

The ceremony will be held on 6 June at the Cairns Convention Centre — the penultimate day of Cannes in Cairns, the biggest and by far the best advertising and marketing industry conference in Asia Pacific.

“We want everyone in adland from Taiwan to Tasmania, from Wellington to Wuhan and Seoul to Sydney to head to Cairns and join us in honouring the artists, innovators, and strategists who have redefined the boundaries of creative excellence and effectiveness in the APAC market,” said David Hovenden, CEO of The Misfits Media Company, the company behind the Cannes in Cairns behemoth.

“The Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards are the most exciting development in the Asia Pacific advertising landscape in a decade,” added Sarah Greenan, strategic partnerships and growth manager at The Misfits.

“These awards will rightly shine a line on the exceptional work produced across the region and will help elevate everyone from the biggest holding company agencies to the boundary-pushing independent shops. It will be one incredible night”.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this prestigious celebration of creativity and effectiveness — submit your best work and make history with the Cairns Crocodile Awards!

Here are the key dates you need to know:

10 Jan 2024 — Super Early Bird Entries Open

9 Feb — Super Early Bird Entries Close

23 Feb — On Time Entries Close

1 March — Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April — Online Judging

18 April — Shortlist Announced

3 June — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

And, most importantly, here are the categories up for grabs in APAC’s premier awards night:

Brand Experience and Activation

Creative Commerce

Creative Data

Design

Digital Craft

Direct

Entertainment

Film

Film Craft

Healthcare

Industry Craft

Integrated

Media

Music

Outdoor

PR

Print & Publishing

Radio & Audio

Social & Influencer

Strategy and Effectiveness