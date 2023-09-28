Stop Everything! The Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming To Reward Creativity With Bite

Stop Everything! The Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming To Reward Creativity With Bite
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



We’re coming to you today with the most exciting industry news in years — the Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards are coming to Cannes in Cairns next year!

The Crocodile Awards (or the Crocs, to their friends) are here to celebrate creative ideas with bite and serious cut-through! From enhanced brand awareness to increased ROI, they celebrate the power of creativity to drive business success.

No other market is as innovative, creative or effective as APAC and the first Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards will be handed out to deserving winners across the region at next year’s Cannes in Cairns.

One of the incredible and set-to-be sought-after Cairns Crocodile trophies.

The ceremony will be held on 6 June at the Cairns Convention Centre — the penultimate day of Cannes in Cairns, the biggest and by far the best advertising and marketing industry conference in Asia Pacific.

“We want everyone in adland from Taiwan to Tasmania, from Wellington to Wuhan and Seoul to Sydney to head to Cairns and join us in honouring the artists, innovators, and strategists who have redefined the boundaries of creative excellence and effectiveness in the APAC market,” said David Hovenden, CEO of The Misfits Media Company, the company behind the Cannes in Cairns behemoth.

“The Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards are the most exciting development in the Asia Pacific advertising landscape in a decade,” added Sarah Greenan, strategic partnerships and growth manager at The Misfits.

“These awards will rightly shine a line on the exceptional work produced across the region and will help elevate everyone from the biggest holding company agencies to the boundary-pushing independent shops. It will be one incredible night”.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this prestigious celebration of creativity and effectiveness — submit your best work and make history with the Cairns Crocodile Awards!

Here are the key dates you need to know:

  • 10 Jan 2024 — Super Early Bird Entries Open
  • 9 Feb — Super Early Bird Entries Close
  • 23 Feb — On Time Entries Close
  • 1 March — Late Entries Close
  • 11 March-15 April — Online Judging
  • 18 April — Shortlist Announced
  • 3 June — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre
  • 6 June — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

And, most importantly, here are the categories up for grabs in APAC’s premier awards night:

  • Brand Experience and Activation
  • Creative Commerce
  • Creative Data
  • Design
  • Digital Craft
  • Direct
  • Entertainment
  • Film
  • Film Craft
  • Healthcare
  • Industry Craft
  • Integrated
  • Media
  • Music
  • Outdoor
  • PR
  • Print & Publishing
  • Radio & Audio
  • Social & Influencer
  • Strategy and Effectiveness



Please login with linkedin to comment

The Cairns Crocodile Awards

Latest News

View.com.au Launches New Platform & Campaign Via The Monkeys
  • Marketing

View.com.au Launches New Platform & Campaign Via The Monkeys

Developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, View.com.au’s new See All brand platform has launched with a fresh brand positioning and strategy along with an integrated campaign. Getting the complete view of properties can often involve searching through multiple websites, but the new real estate search engine from View.com.au compiles everything you could need, […]

Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win
  • Media

Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win

It was a win for Seven last night with staple shows Home and Away, The Chase and Seven News helping it secure a 30.4 per cent audience share, nudging ahead of Nine’s 27.8 per cent. The Chase was the top entertainment show of the night with 462,000 metro viewers signing up to watch, meanwhile, Seven News […]

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 09/28/2019, Disney+ startscreen on tv. Disney+ online video, content streaming subscription service. Disney plus, Star wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic.
  • Media

Disney+ Follow Netflix In Password Crackdown

Disney+ has already begun its crackdown on password sharing after announcing its intention to do so last month. Back in August, the streamer said it would be following its rival Netflix and doing more to stop its users from sharing their login details with people outside of their household. Now it looks like Disney+ has […]

Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research
  • Marketing

Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research

Cerebral Palsy Alliance is proud to launch a new marquee fundraising event in Melbourne for the first time, with the support of the leading lights of Australia’s advertising, marketing and media industry. The ground-breaking global centre of expertise for cerebral palsy research, advocacy, services and technology innovation will host ‘The Retreat’ in Melbourne for the […]

EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership
  • Marketing

EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership

You’d be barking mad if you didn’t find the latest collaboration between EssenceMediacom and The&Partnership for Mars Petcare’s brand, MY DOG, a wonderful example of a responsive campaign. The City of Yarra recently announced there would be a crackdown on dogs in pubs, resulting in our furriest companions no longer being able to join their […]

Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year
  • Advertising

Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year

Cannes Lions has named Apple as its Creative Brand of the Year in its LIONS Creativity Report. Apple took the top spot in the Creative Brand of the Year rankings for the first time after scooping three Grands Prix and 26 additional Lions, its highest-ever number. The brand’s recent work has included a spot with […]

Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo
  • Marketing

Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo

The WA Government, through Tourism WA, has teamed up with Perth-based agency Rhythm, and media agency Initiative Perth, to launch the new global ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign. ‘Drive the Dream’ invites travellers to experience Western Australia’s diverse road trips itineraries that make WA the ultimate destination for a self-drive holiday. The new road trips campaign […]

Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List
  • Media

Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List

The Australian Financial Review has warned against the dangers of AI images as it names Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the most powerful person in the country. The publication previously put trade minister Don Farrell at the top of the list for covert power players and Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr at the top for cultural […]

Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”
  • Technology

Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”

Yesterday, Mark Dreyfus (pictured), the Albanese government’s attorney-general announced the next stage in the reform of the Privacy Act, with three key updates for businesses around the country. The first and the most pertinent for businesses across Australia was the removal of the small business exemption. Currently, companies that turnover less than $3 million per […]

Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne
  • Marketing

Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne

Bobby, the Unconventional Soft Drink, has recently launched an extraordinary Mural Campaign right in the heart of Melbourne. The team at Bobby wanted to showcase the creative and wacky world that they live in. They embarked on a creative journey to bring a distinctive mural to life, that embodied the true essence of the brand, “Bobby Country”. […]

AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final
  • Campaigns

AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final

In an Australian market first, Revolution360 attached green footy turf to advertising sites in a partnership with the AFL. The OOH agency provided two key sites in close proximity to the MCG during the Preliminary Finals and in the lead-up to the Grand Final. It was dreamt up and implemented by Revolution360’s new creative solutions […]

Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’
  • Marketing

Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’

Former editor in chief of VOGUE Australia, Kirstie Clements, joins Fuzz Ali in his ‘Life With Fuzz’ podcast as they unveil the layers of her life-journey Having lived a life full of excitement and success within the Australian media landscape, bestselling author, editor, journalist, keynote speaker and former editor in chief of Vogue Australia, Kirstie […]

Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify
  • Media

Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify

Amplify partnered with client Polestar to launch the new Polestar 3 electric SUV at an exclusive, one-day event in Sydney on Wednesday 20 September. Held in Bar M, a historic and beautifully renovated former tyre factory in Darlinghurst, the event embodied the minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic that is synonymous with Polestar, and showcased Polestar 3 […]

Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
  • Marketing

Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down

Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]

Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
  • Marketing

Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney

A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]