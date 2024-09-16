Stephan Schwarz Joins LePub Singapore As Executive Creative Director, APAC

LePub Singapore has appointed Stephan Schwarz as its next executive creative director to lead its Asia-Pacific headquarters.

In his new role, Schwarz will work closely with Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of LePub and CCO Publicis Worldwide, Ajay Thrivikraman, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe, Southeast Asia, and share leadership of LePub alongside Hanh Kanssen, general manager, APAC at LePub Singapore.

Schwarz began his career in public relations and corporate communications but moved into advertising in 2012. He moved to Singapore in 2022 – a gateway to some of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Schwarz has worked with brands in sectors ranging from FMCG to F&B, retail, and aerospace.

“I’m excited to be joining the team at LePub Singapore. I love its flagship brands and its ability to use data to understand consumers in each market. I love the work the agency has done to create brands that resonate culturally to rise above the competition. Backed by Publicis Groupe’s ‘Power of One’ capabilities across the region, my goal is to create meaningful, locally relevant work that showcases how fascinating and diverse this part of the world truly is,” said Schwarz.

“Stephan is an exceptional talent whose vision and leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of LePub Singapore. His track record of delivering award-winning work, combined with his deep understanding of the APAC region, makes him the perfect lead to drive growth in the region. We’re excited and looking forward to seeing how his expertise will enhance our teams to deliver creative excellence and let innovation drive our impact in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” said Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub and CCO Publicis Worldwide.

Schwarz joins LePub’s APAC headquarters in September, 2024.