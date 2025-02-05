Step Back In Time As The Sims Celebrates 25 Years With A Y2K Revival At ACMI

Electronic Arts (EA) and Australia’s national museum of screen culture, ACMI, have teamed up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sims with a three-day Y2K-inspired pop-up at ACMI from Friday 21 February to Sunday 23 February.

Visitors are invited to step back in time to the year 2000 within a fully immersive space styled by acclaimed local creatives and die-hard Simmers, Josh & Matt Design. The interior design duo have recreated an iconic pre-teen Y2K-era bedroom, complete with 2000s aesthetics and classic Sims design elements and easter eggs—think blow-up couches, CD towers, fuzzy rugs, and more. And in a total time warp, free bookable gameplay stations will be throughout the space loaded up with the newly released The Sims: Birthday Bundle.

Since its debut in 2000, The Sims has continually redefined the gaming world, pioneering the life simulation genre and leaving an indelible mark on all facets of popular culture. From reality television to DIY to pop music, design and social media, The Sims’ cultural impact over the past 25 years is unparalleled. And with close to 200 million copies sold across four games and dozens of expansions packs, it remains one of the highest selling, most popular, and influential gaming franchises of all time, with a sprawling and engaged global community of fans, players and creators.

Showcasing the creativity and passion that has driven the Sims community for 25 years, fans and visitors to the space can also watch their favourite Sims creators in action during live broadcast sessions streamed directly from ACMI.

As part of the weekend-long celebration, EA and ACMI will host a specialist panel on Saturday, 22 February, exploring the origins, cultural impact, iconic moments and thriving fandom of The Sims globally.

Panelists will include Mavis Chan, general manager, Simulation Division at EA/Firemonkeys, Jini Maxwell, curator at ACMI and Josh Jessup and Matt Moss of Josh & Matt Design. This exclusive event offers an in-depth look at the legacy of the game, with free entry available by RSVP.

Fans of all ages are invited to join the festivities.