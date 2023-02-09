Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency

Sydney based communications agency, Stellar, has been appointed by Balmoral Beach’s iconic Bathers’ Pavilion to manage the PR for its upcoming international residency program with the UK’s best restaurant and three-Michelin starred, L’Enclume.

Internationally renowned British chef, restaurateur and farm-to-table pioneer, Simon Rogan, will be bringing L’Enclume to Bathers’ Pavilion for a five-week residency from Wednesday 19 July until Sunday 20 August 2023. It will be the first time that Rogan will transport the L’Enclume experience from its home in Northern England, showcasing one of the world’s best dining experiences right on our shores.

Stellar is managing the full publicity roll-out including the announcement which has already featured heavily across major national mastheads, spiking an immediate increase in visits to Bathers’ Pavilion’s website as foodies nation-wide sign-up to be first in-line when bookings open on 14th February.

On choosing Stellar to manage the campaign communications, co-owner and managing director of Bathers’ Pavilion, Jess Shirvington, said:“When I met Hayley and Gab I knew I wanted to work with them. With shared values, decades of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge, the team came highly recommended to me and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on this residency which has been years in the making.”

The campaign will involve managing all pre-residency media opportunities, liaising with Simon Rogan’s Umbel Restaurants Group in the UK, and on-the-ground here in Sydney during the residency period.

Stellar Director and Co-owner, Hayley Cole, said: “When the opportunity to work with the inimitable team at Bathers’ Pavilion arose, we jumped at it. The experience they have as successful restaurateurs from leadership through to kitchen and front of house is second to none. This speaks to why arguably one of the best chefs in the world has chosen to bring his highly awarded restaurant to the shores of Balmoral Beach. Simon is not only a pioneer in conscious dining and the future of regenerative and sustainable food, but an icon of the farm-to-table movement. For our team to work with him on bringing this incredible experience to the people of Sydney is a true highlight.”