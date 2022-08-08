State of Australian Media Report Reveals 10 Major Industry Trends

Realtime media monitoring provider Streem has today announced the release of its State of Australian Media Report for August 2022, exploring 10 key media industry trends from 2022 so far. You can download a copy of the report HERE.

Investigating issues such as the impact of the new federal government on the media industry, slowing growth in advertising spend, potential industry consolidation and more, the report is a must-read for communications and corporate affairs professionals in Australia.

Streem’s communications lead, Jack McLintock (main image), said: “2022 has been a substantial year for the Australian media industry so far, with the change in government and global headwinds rapidly altering the media environment.

“With major issues including broadcast rights for leading sports and a review into the News Media Bargaining Code still yet to come this year, the Report is designed to best-position comms professionals to stay ahead of the curve.”

Some of the key insights from the report include:

• Social media establishing itself as a predictor ahead of traditional media, as demonstrated at the 2022 federal election;

• The changing news consumption patterns of Australians, including their platform of choice and their trust in news; and

• Consumption of SVOD content in Australia relative to global subscription video trends.

The August 2022 Report is Streem’s third State of Australian Media Report, building on reports released in December and July 2021 that explored issues including the metaverse, COVID news saturation and more.

The Report is complementary and available to download here for those in the communications, corporate affairs and media industries.