Stan Hostage Comedy C*A*U*G*H*T Pulled From Global Release Following Israel Conflict

Aimee Edwards
In response to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, the Stan series, C*A*U*G*H*T, has been withdrawn from the global market.

The comedy series, which features a group of Australian soldiers who are taken hostage while mounting a black-ops raid, was scheduled to be shopped around to international buyers at the International Co-Production and Entertainment Content Market (MIPCOM) in France next week. However, Freemantle Media, who holds the international sales rights for the program, has decided to withdraw the program now.

Commenting on the withdrawal, a spokesperson for Fremantle said, “In light of the current situation unfolding in Israel, we have taken the decision not to showcase C*A*U*G*H*T at MIPCOM this year. At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with our colleagues and our partners in Israel and all those affected”.

UK streaming service ITVX has also recently announced that their release for the show, slated for Thursday, has been delayed. “In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice” said a spokesperson for ITVX.

Actor and writer Kick Gurry created the series. Born out of his time sharing a home in Los Angeles with a group of fellow Australians, Gurry wanted to put a bunch of his Australians in “the wildest situation I could put them in and have them still exist as they would if they were on a footy trip or at a wedding”.

There is currently no word on if the program will be marketed to international buyers at a later date.




