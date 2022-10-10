Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan.

One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of the first season, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors. To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader – Koba. His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade. But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back – who will win the battle for the soul of London?

The brand new season of Gangs of London will see old favourites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Full of twists, turns and exhilarating, cinematic action sequences, the series will introduce us to new characters and unexpected leaders will emerge.

Season two will see the return of Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù (Humans), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (The Good Liar), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (EastEnders), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Chloe), Brian Vernel (The Tunnel), Narges Rashidi (The Allegation), Asif Raza (Khalish) and Valene Kane (The Fall) reprising their roles.

Joining the ensemble cast include Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim.

The award-winning series is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC.

Executive Producers are Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Tom Butterworth, Corin Hardy, Helen Gregory, Gareth Evans, and Matt Flannery. Series Executive Producer is Hugh Warren. Season 2 is directed by Corin Hardy, Marcela Said and Nima Nourizadeh. The series is written by Tom Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter and co-written by Steve Searle.

Gangs of London Season 2 will premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan.