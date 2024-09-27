CampaignsNewsletter

Squealing Pig Shares The Love With Billboard Coinciding With Footy Final Weekend, Via Splash, TWE & Mindshare

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Squealing Pig is promoting its custom Lesbian Pride Label and Mardi Gras sponsorship through a timely OOH build coinciding with the footy final.

As a long-time supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and ongoing sponsor of the Sydney Mardi Gras, every summer, Squealing Pig switches out the labels on their 750ml bottle of Rosé across the country, with nine limited-edition Pride Labels that feature bespoke cheeky rhymes and stories celebrating each of the Pride communities. And this summer, 1 million ‘Pride bottles’ are set to hit the festive season, expanding across Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Prosecco.

The billboard, created by Splash (Treasury Wine Estates In-house Agency) and TWE Marketing, is now live ahead of this weekend’s action-packed season decider.

Credit List: 

Treasury Wine Estates: 

Head of Regional Marketing, ANZ:  Nick Powell 

Marketing Manager: Shehan Ananthakumar 

Brand Manager: Rebecca Portelli 

Senior PR and Partnerships Manager: Zoe Tostevin 

 

Splash TWE: 

Agency Director: Claire Yencken 

Creative Director: Phil van Bruchem 

Creative Director: Tom Opie 

Design Director: Marni Burger 

Head of Media: Ben Oliver 

Senior Designer: Matt Ebling 

Finished Artist: Aaron Wood 

Head of Business Management: Hayley Sparshott 

Senior Integrated Producer: Elyse Paone 

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

