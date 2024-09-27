Squealing Pig Shares The Love With Billboard Coinciding With Footy Final Weekend, Via Splash, TWE & Mindshare

Squealing Pig is promoting its custom Lesbian Pride Label and Mardi Gras sponsorship through a timely OOH build coinciding with the footy final.

As a long-time supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and ongoing sponsor of the Sydney Mardi Gras, every summer, Squealing Pig switches out the labels on their 750ml bottle of Rosé across the country, with nine limited-edition Pride Labels that feature bespoke cheeky rhymes and stories celebrating each of the Pride communities. And this summer, 1 million ‘Pride bottles’ are set to hit the festive season, expanding across Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Prosecco.

The billboard, created by Splash (Treasury Wine Estates In-house Agency) and TWE Marketing, is now live ahead of this weekend’s action-packed season decider.

