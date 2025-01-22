Square Taps Sunday Gravy For New ‘Service Still Matters’ Brand Platform

Tech businesses Square—you’ll know it best from funky card readers—has launched a new brand platform ‘Service Still Matters’ via Sunday Gravy.

The new platform is designed to be a timely reminder of the invaluable role that human connection plays in customer interactions.

As AI, robotic waiters and QR codes become more prevalent in the service industry, this campaign is instead choosing to show how Square’s tech takes a back seat to what’s most important to restaurant owners: service. At its heart are a series of films, directed by Good Oil’s Novemba, offering genuine glimpses into everyday hospo moments that often go unnoticed but leave lasting impressions.

Sam Whatley, senior creative at Sunday Gravy, said: “We all love to feel special. That’s why great service keeps customers coming back. With this new platform, we’re shining a light on the underappreciated acts of service workers – in a way that hopefully feels relatable and real to anyone who’s had to sing happy birthday to a stranger”.

Kae Yen Wong, creative director at Square, added: “At Square, we have always been about empowering businesses to do what they do best. This campaign is a reminder that while technology can enhance efficiency, it’s the people—their warmth, creativity, and dedication—that truly elevate the customer experience.”

Alchemy One, Square’s Australian media agency, is launching the campaign, targeting business owners and their customers through strategic media placements in above-the-line channels, including TV, Cinema and OOH, and supported by Digital, Social, and Audio, the campaign will focus on Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, with contextual placements spotlighting key moments and locations vital to supporting the lifeblood of Australia’s local economy.