Spotlight On Sponsors: PGA Of Australia Hits A Hole In One With New Title Sponsor

BMW x PGA Australia

BMW announced yesterday that it will become the title partner of the Australian PGA Championship, adding to its suite of global tournaments.

“We are delighted to welcome BMW as the title partner of the Australian PGA Championship,” said PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman. “BMW has had a wonderful influence on Australian golf and our PGA Championship for many years and this title partnership takes its commitment to the next level”.

“The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation perfectly aligns with our values, and we are confident that this partnership will contribute to the continued success and growth of the championship”.

“BMW has had a longstanding involvement in golf around the world for more than 40 years, and we are excited to extend our partnership with the Australian PGA for such a prestigious Australian tournament, welcoming incredible Australian talent home for the season’s first major event,” said BMW Australia CEO Wolfgang Buechel. “From the US via Europe to Asia and Australasia, you will find BMW wherever golf is played and enjoyed through all major markets worldwide.

“This is BMW’s first golf title partnership in the Southern Hemisphere and builds on our existing relationship as the official automotive partner of the PGA, Golf Australia and the WPGA”.

“In partnership with the PGA, BMW will create captivating experiences across Australia, where future-defining innovation meets a sustainable society and a shared ambition to grow and create unforgettable memories and moments”.

LCI Education x Football Australia

Football Australia has announced a new multi-year partnership with an international community of higher education institutions, LCI Education. The partnership will see LCI Education’s Australian institution, LCI Melbourne, join the Football Australia family as an Official Partner of the Subway Socceroos, CommBank Matildas, and all Australian Youth National Teams.

LCI Melbourne will provide the Australian football community with bespoke creative design webinars and learning opportunities. Select LCI students will also gain hands-on industry work experience in Football Australia’s award-winning Digital Content and Marketing Teams.

“Football can play an important role in enriching the lives of our participants whether socially, physically, mentally and now educationally,” said Football Australia CEO James Johnson. “We are pleased to be stretching our partnerships to embrace new ties to the higher education sector, supporting accessible, affordable, and accelerated education pathways to a wider variety of students.

“The growth opportunities at LCI Melbourne are exciting as we work together to enhance sporting and educational outcomes. We will empower students to dream big, think differently, and turn their artistic passions into powerful forces for change, thanks to the collaboration between LCI and Football Australia’s award-winning Marketing, Digital, and Media Team”.

“Being associated with such a powerful, inclusive, and representative brand in Australia is significant for a global education community like LCI Education,” said President and CEO of LCI Education, Claude Marchand. “We strongly believe that football, with its shared values of commitment, perseverance, initiative, and teamwork, unites our learners and staff across our 12 institutions located on five continents.

“This innovative partnership between LCI Melbourne and Football Australia will undoubtedly create a lasting impact in the community, as the union between education and sport is powerful in shaping tomorrow’s leaders!” Marchand said.

Tata Consultancy Services x Sydney Marathon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed on as the title partner of the Sydney Marathon. The five-year partnership will see TCS leverage its expertise to enhance the marathon’s use of advanced technologies, sustainability, accessibility, and charitable impact while continuing to support running and well-being across Indigenous Australia.

The TCS Sydney Marathon, presented by ASICS, is the latest addition to TCS’s deep portfolio of global running events. These include four World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago, and Boston, alongside marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore, and Toronto. In total, TCS now sponsors 14 global running events, with over 600,000 runners participating.

“As we relentlessly pursue our goal of becoming the next Abbott World Marathon Major, we recognise the importance of partnering with industry leaders like TCS, who share our vision of excellence and community impact in sustainability, education, accessibility and health. TCS’ experience with the Abbott World Marathon Majors and other major global events provides invaluable insights that will help us to elevate the Sydney Marathon, globally,” said Wayne Larden, race director, Sydney Marathon.

“Our partnership with Sydney Marathon is aligned with TCS’ commitment to be a true transformation partner for our clients, our communities, and the ecosystems we live and work within. We are proud to partner with this iconic race, not only to support its rise as a major global race– but to help it set a new standard in sustainability and in the way, technology can enhance marathons for participants and fans alike,” said Abhinav Kumar, chief marketing officer at TCS.

Ford Dealer Network x Gliders & Rollers

Australia’s senior wheelchair basketball teams, the Ford Rollers and Gliders, have received a massive boost from major sponsor Ford Dealer Network, which has extended its relationship with Basketball Australia.

The Ford Dealer Network’s commitment comes at a crucial time with both the Rollers men’s and the Gliders women’s team preparing for the Ford BALLIN’24 series against Japan in Melbourne. The ongoing relationship with the Ford Dealer Network ensures that Australia’s wheelchair basketball teams will have the resources required to challenge the world’s best.

“The Rollers and Gliders have been consistent performers on the international stage and the backing of the Ford Dealer Network will assist in taking our programs to another level,” said Leigh Gooding, Basketball Australia’s general manager of Wheelchair & 3×3 Programs. “Like all the Australian national teams, our players complete rigorous schedules to find an edge in their game and progress their development, and many compete in both the Australian and European international circuits,”

“It takes a mountain of planning and resources to bring Australia’s best together, and we’re excited to be joining the Opals, Boomers, and Ford Aussie Hoops under the Ford Dealer Network sponsorship umbrella”.

“Basketball is an amazing platform for Australians, no matter their age, ability, or their social background. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with all Basketball Australia teams – the Boomers, the Opals, the Ford Gliders and Ford Rollers as well as the Ford Aussie Hoops program,” said Cameron McLeish, Chairman of the Ford Dealer Advertising Fund. spiring. We look forward to supporting them as they continue making a mark both within the country and abroad, starting with the Ford BALLIN’24 series and the Paris 2024 Paralympics”.

Quest Apartment Hotels x Cronulla Sharks

Gearing up for their second season in the NRLW competition, the Cronulla Sharks have announced a slew of new and returning sponsors to support their 2024 campaign. Quest Apartment Hotels has taken the baton as a major partner and front-of-jay sponsorship from Aramex. Meanwhile, Shore Hire, Minespec Parts, Tyrepower and Menai Sand & Soil have all recommitted to the team, first signing in the club’s inaugural year last year.

Tony Herman, Sharks NRLW coach, has thanked the businesses for backing his squad ahead of what the club calls “a promising campaign”, kicking off with a home match against the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium on July 27. “We are extremely grateful to have terrific partners in Quest, Shore Hire, Minespec Parts, Tyrepower and Menai Sand and Soil behind our NRLW team as we look to build upon an encouraging first season,” Herman said.

“It’s with their loyal support that we’re able to grow and develop our women’s program in striving to establish ourselves as a leading NRLW side”.

Westfield x Olympics

Scentre Group, the Australian Olympic Committee, and Paralympics Australia have announced Westfield as the official partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The strategic partnership will see all 37 Westfield destinations across Australia transform into official Live Sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

From July, customers can visit their local Westfield centre to enjoy dedicated live streams of key events and matches directly from Paris, as well as Olympic and Paralympic-themed events, live music and more.

“Our Westfield destinations are considered community hubs, places people choose to visit to connect and spend their time. With the countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games underway, we’re proud to announce Westfield as the official team partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams,” said Scentre Group Chief Executive Officer, Elliott Rusanow.

“From July, we will be giving Australians here at home the opportunity to come together and cheer on their favourite athletes. All 37 Westfield destinations will transform into official Live Sites and open for more hours of the day, including in the early hours of the morning, when many events and matches will be happening live”.

“We’re looking forward to turning our Westfield destinations into the local games village with plenty of green and gold to celebrate with our customers”.

“Our Australian Olympic athletes represent their country with enormous pride and this partnership really brings home that sense of support from communities across the country,” said Australian Olympic Committee chief executive officer Matt Carroll. “We are very excited about this Live Site partnership with Westfield with 34 Olympic sports on dislay across the two weeks of the Paris 2024 Games. Our thanks to Westfield for providing this vibrant link between the athletes and the communities they are drawn from,” Carroll said.

Scentre Group’s partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee and Paralympics Australia will also extend to the 2026 Milan Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.