Spotlight On Sponsors: Penrith Panthers Face Major Sponsor Shake Up As They Shoot For Four In A Row

Love them or love to hate them, there is no denying that the current Penrith Panthers team is among the greatest ever to play the game. With three straight premiership wins in 2021, 2022 and 2023, all eyes are on the boys from Penrith asking, can they go for a fourth?

With such an insane winning streak and a generally clean-cut team image, it’s hard to imagine Penrith would have any issues holding down a sponsor, so what’s the deal with OAK Plus?

B&T unpacks all the latest sponsorship news from Penrith Panthers below.

OAK Plus

After 12 consecutive seasons, the Panthers confirmed that 2023 would be the last year that the OAK Plus logo would be featured on the front of their playing jerseys. The dairy brand will continue to be a major partner of the club, and its logo will appear on the rear of the teams’ playing jerseys instead.

“Entering our thirteenth year of sponsorship in 2024, we will continue to explore how we can embed innovation and high performance at the core of our partnership. OAK Plus, with its 30g of dairy protein, continues to power the Panthers players to success, aiding muscle recovery both after training and games. Our involvement with the Panthers includes not just branding, but importantly the work we do together in the community, which we look forward to further developing in 2024,” said Lactalis Australia’s general manager of marketing, Angela Burr, last year.

MyPlace

In November 2023, MyPlace signed on as the club’s brand-new principal partner until the end of the 2026 season. The deal sees the smart home company’s branding take over the front-of-shirt position that OAK Plus had held for 12 years. As part of the new deal, every Panthers fan who orders a MyAir system from MyPlace will receive a $100 voucher for use at the Panther Shop.

“I love that the Panthers have such a strong emphasis on their Pathways program and have a strong commitment to the Western Sydney community. Staff development at all levels and building a community within the company is equally important to us,” said MyPlace managing director David Devoy.

Allam Property

Stepping into 2024, Allam Property has upgraded its partnership with the club. The upgraded deal sees the property group’s logo appear on the sternum of playing jerseys for the 2024 season, in addition to the existing branding on the rear of the team’s jerseys, on corner posts, across the Panthers Digital Network and in the Allam Chairman’s Club at BlueBet Stadium.

“We’re excited to be expanding our major partnership with the Penrith Panthers to now feature on both the front and the back of the club’s playing jersey,” he said. “This announcement is a statement of our intent to continue the great work that Allam Property Group and Panthers do in the community”.

Major Partners

Blue Bet

O’Neills

Nectr

Turner Freeman Lawyers

Penrith Leagues Club

Platinum Partners

Westfund Health Insurance

TLA Worldwide

Torrens University

Coca-Cola

Ultra Air

MKJ Projects

Jim Beam

Australian Liquor Marketers

Health & Safety Advisory

