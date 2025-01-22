Spotlight On Sponsors: Olympic Gold Medalist Signs Cheesy New Partnership

In a week dominated by tennis, the sponsorship market is heating up ahead of a massive year for sport.

Bel Group x Matt Ebden

International cheese manufacturer Bel Group has appointed Australian Olympic and three times Grand Slam doubles champion Matt Ebden as global ambassador for its popular cheese brands The Laughing Cow and Babybel.

Ebden will represent the Bel brands in all four Grand Slam tournaments during 2025 (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open), as well as other ATP tournaments and potentially the Davis Cup.

He will provide visibility to the two Bel brands by wearing their respective logos on his tennis clothing, amplifying content on his social media platforms and participating in promotions featuring prize giveaways including branded merchandise. Fans will also have the chance to participate in tennis clinics and coaching sessions with him during the course of the year.

“We’re very excited to have Matt come onboard as a global ambassador. As a family man and advocate for healthy living, Matt is the perfect fit for the brand. His achievements and values complement the Bel company, which delivers healthy snacks to over 400 million consumers around the world each year. The Laughing Cow and Babybel are both fun brands designed to be enjoyed by all members of the family – both young and young at heart,” said a spokesperson for the brand.

The move by Bel to secure Matt as an ambassador follows the company’s opening of its new local subsidiary Bel Brands Australia last November, featuring responsibility for national distribution, local sales, retailer relationships and marketing activities across the full product portfolio.

Century Batteries x Ipswich Super 440

Century Batteries has been unveiled as the naming rights sponsor for the much-anticipated 2025 Ipswich Super 440, signaling the exciting return of Supercars to Queensland Raceway from August 8–10. This partnership not only highlights Century Batteries’ commitment to Australian motorsport but also cements their role in bringing one of the country’s premier racing events back to life.

Affectionately known as “The Paperclip,” Queensland Raceway will host Supercars for the first time since 2019, marking a triumphant return to the iconic 3.1-kilometre circuit. Significant upgrades are underway to ensure a world-class experience for drivers and fans alike, with the Century Batteries Ipswich Super 440 set to host Races 23–25 of the championship season.

The naming rights sponsorship underscores the vital role of partnerships in reviving landmark motorsport events. “We’re proud to be part of such a pivotal moment in Australian motorsport history,” a spokesperson for Century Batteries stated. “This event represents not just thrilling racing but a celebration of resilience and innovation in the sport.”

Fans can look forward to an electrifying weekend packed with high-octane action, enhanced facilities, and an unbeatable on-track atmosphere, as the Century Batteries Ipswich Super 440 sets the stage for an unforgettable chapter in Supercars history.

BKT x Six Nations

BKT has been unveiled as the official tyre partner for the Six Nations, further deepening its presence in rugby union. This long-term partnership spans both the men’s and women’s competitions, marking another milestone for the globally renowned tournament that features England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, and France.

As part of the deal, BKT will introduce the BKT Award to celebrate emerging talent in both competitions, reinforcing its commitment to fostering the future of rugby.

Joining a prestigious lineup of sponsors, including title partner Guinness, IHG, Breitling, and Sage, BKT’s involvement solidifies the Six Nations’ appeal to world-class brands. This move also builds on BKT’s existing rugby sponsorship portfolio, which includes its role as title sponsor of the United Rugby Championship outside South Africa.

“Rugby embodies BKT’s values as no other sport: it’s about teamwork, physicality, fair play, community and loyalty,” said Lucia Salmaso, managing director of BKT Europe.

“We are deeply committed to making a meaningful contribution to rugby, ensuring the game continues to grow and thrive on a global scale.

“This partnership with Six Nations is an opportunity to not only support the legendary championships but also the rising stars who represent the future of the sport.”