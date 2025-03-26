Spotlight On Sponsors: Cronulla Sharks Invest In Coinbase As First-Ever Crypto Partner

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world. After a short (month-long) hiatus, we are back, bringing you all the sponsorship news you might have missed. So, let’s dive in! Coinbase x Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have announced a partnership with a leading international cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, as the club’s new front-of-shorts NRL sponsor. The partnership sees Coinbase’s logo displayed on official club shorts worn by players for the 2025 National Rugby League season.

Regarded as the most trusted platform to buy, sell and trade digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom in Australia and around the world. It is the world’s largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange platform.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our partnership with the Cronulla Sharks for the upcoming 2025 season. Coinbase is the world’s most trusted crypto exchange and as we expand our footprint within Australia, partnering with a team like the Sharks brings a unique way for us to connect with users,” said John O’Loghlen, country director of Coinbase Australia.

“Crypto has become a mainstream asset option in Australia, with almost six million Australians owning crypto and growing support from global political and industry figures. We’re extremely excited to be joining forces with the Sharks in what’s shaping up to be a huge 2025 season and look forward to bringing the Coinbase brand to one of the most active and engaged fanbases in the NRL”.

“It’s tremendously exciting for the Sharks to join forces with an international brand like Coinbase, one of the world’s most recognisable and secure cryptocurrency platforms,” Sharks Group CEO Dino Mezzatesta said.

“Our organisations are similar in that innovation is at the forefront of our thinking. We’re delighted to enter a fruitful partnership and have Coinbase proudly featured on our shorts as we aim to break new ground in pursuit of the 2025 NRL title.”

Polytan x Hockey Australia

Hockey in Australia is set to get a world-class boost, with the world’s leading turf manufacturer, Polytan, taking the helm as the Official Turf Partner of Hockey Australia and the Hockey One League.

Polytan remains the official turf partner of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). As part of this, Polytan’s hockey turf range, Poligras, has featured at eight Olympics and three World Cups and has recently been confirmed as the official hockey turf of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The new two-year partnership with Hockey Australia and the Hockey One League will see Polytan improve pitches and facilities across Australia – a huge coup for current and future hockey players nationwide.

The agreement also sees Polytan secure the presenting rights to Australia’s National Championships events. The National Championships features a suite of eight events, which showcase the best age-grade players from the Under 14 Championships to the Under 21 Championships, the leading regional players at the Country Championships, every age group from 34+ at the Men’s and Women’s Masters Championships and the best of all age groups at the Indoor Championships.

Hockey Australia’s state-of-the-art High-Performance Centre of Excellence in Perth, proudly supported by the WA Government, will also feature new Poligras by Polytan Turf. Work on the centre has already started with the installation of Polytan’s upcoming 2026 World Cup pitch. Further redevelopment includes the installation of the Poligras turf that has been exclusively developed for the 2028 Los Angeles Games for the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos to prepare on.

Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles said Polytan is the perfect addition to the Australian hockey family, especially given their commitment to developing improved environmentally friendly surfaces, which aligns with Hockey Australia’s sustainability goals.

“Polytan’s Australian-made world-class surfaces, from Olympic stadiums to local fields, have long set the benchmark for excellence in hockey. As we look ahead to a pivotal period for our sport, just seven years out from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, this partnership will play a crucial role in elevating hockey in Australia,” Pryles said.

“Hockey Australia and Polytan unite in the vision to bring communities and people together through sport, and I look forward to ensuring this partnership enhances hockey at all levels, from grassroots, through our player pathway National Championships and to elite competition.”

Phillips x Isaac Heeney

Professional athlete Isaac Heeney is partnering with Philips to encourage Australians to rethink their everyday water choices and embrace filtration solutions that reduce the consumption of harmful contaminants and single-use plastic.

The partnership introduces Philips’ innovative approach to water filtration, combining premium technology with environmental consciousness. Their Reverse Osmosis Water Stations feature Aquaporin Inside water purification technology, a technology tested in collaboration with NASA and ESA for aerospace applications.

Philips’ new Powered Pitchers with PFAS Pro filter (available July onwards) are certified to NSF standards for the removal of 50+ contaminants, including chlorine, metals, pesticides, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, chemicals (PFAS), microplastics and other harmful substances that can affect water quality and taste.

Recognised for his celebrated career, healthy lifestyle and ability to resonate with everyday Australians, Heeney said that his partnership with Philips aligned to his everyday priorities and values.

“As an athlete, I know that what you put into your body matters – especially water,” said Heeney. “I’m excited to partner with Philips because they’re offering Australians a smarter way to think and feel about their daily water consumption. Their filtration technology isn’t just about better-tasting water – it’s about making a positive choice for our health and the environment.”

The Philips water filtration range offers a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles, while providing premium filtered water with options for instantly chilled or boiling hot water at the touch of a button.

“Making the switch to filtered water is about taking control of your daily water choices,” added Heeney. “The convenience of having premium filtered water at home, combined with knowing you’re helping reduce plastic waste, makes it an easy decision,” added Heeney.

Peter Bosscher, founder of Bosscher Commercial Management Solutions and exclusive agent for Philips Water in Australia and New Zealand, emphasised the significance of the partnership.

“Isaac Heeney embodies the values of excellence and healthy living that align perfectly with our brand. His authentic approach to health and well-being resonates strongly with our target market – consumers increasingly conscious about water quality and environmental sustainability.”

Club Med x Padel Australia

Padel Australia, the governing body for one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, has renewed its partnership with premium resort brand Club Med to further expand the sport nationwide.

The extended partnership will continue to drive the growth of Padel through the development of clubs and tournaments and will also see Padel courts built in select Club Med resorts globally.

“This renewed partnership with Club Med is a great step forward for Padel in Australia,” said Tennis Australia’s head of game expansion, Callum Beale.

“With the sport growing at an unprecedented rate, Club Med’s world-class resorts provide the perfect gateway for more people to experience Padel, both locally and abroad.”

The renewed partnership follows the biggest summer of Padel in Australia to date, which saw record participation numbers across the Australian Padel Tour.

Club Med will continue as a foundational sponsor, supporting two national circuits in 2025: The Australian Padel Tour National Series, starting 21-23 March at Tribe Padel in Sydney, and the Australian Padel Tour Masters Series, beginning 4-6 April at Sol Padel in Albury.

Both series will feature five stops across the country, offering players the opportunity to earn official ranking points and prize money.

“We’ve seen significant interest in this exciting sport from our guests over the past year with Padel courts now available at our resorts in Bali, Phuket, Bintan, Kani, and beyond,” said general manager for Club Med Pacific, Michelle Davies.

“With Padel set to grow even more in Australia over the next year by 2026, we’re eager to build on this momentum with the Padel Australia team, solidifying the community herein Australia and steering this excitement towards our global resorts, where guests can continue to enjoy the sport and its benefits”.

Padel is a modified version of tennis, invented in Mexico, and has become one of the fastest-growing sports globally. It is played on an enclosed court with specialised paddles and balls. Easy to learn and always played in doubles, Padel is a social and accessible sport for players of all skill levels.

Xpress Fleet x Supercars

Supercars has announced a new partnership with Xpress Fleet, naming them the Official Vehicle Logistics Partner of the Repco Supercars Championship for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

As part of the partnership, Xpress Fleet will be responsible for transporting Supercars’ full Course Car fleet between all rounds of the Championship. This includes:

Porsche Taycan BP Pulse Safety Cars

BP Ultimate Subaru WRX Cars

Volkswagen Amarok Recovery Ute

Porsche Cayenne BP Ultimate Medical Car

Supercars will once again travel across Australia in 2025, competing at events in all corners of the country. The support from Xpress Fleet in transporting the fleet between rounds is critical to ensuring the smooth delivery of each event.

Xpress Fleet has a long-standing involvement in motorsport, having supported various drivers and teams over the years. In 2025, the company expanded its presence in Supercars through a sponsorship with Series Champion Will Brown, with their branding displayed on his helmet.

“Transporting our Course Car fleet safely and efficiently between events is a critical part of our operations, and we’re thrilled to have Xpress Fleet on board to ensure this process runs smoothly,” said Supercars general manager – commercial, Jamie Black.

“Their expertise in vehicle logistics, coupled with their commitment to motorsport, makes them a perfect fit for Supercars.”

“We are passionate about motorsport and thrilled to take on this official role with Supercars,” said Xpress Fleet managing director James Hussary.

“We look forward to delivering seamless logistics solutions throughout the season and strengthening our connection with the Supercars community.”

The partnership will see Xpress Fleet embedded in Supercars’ transport operations across all Championship events, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of essential vehicles to every round.

The 2025 Repco Supercars Championship is off to New Zealand next, for the ITM Taupō Super440, which runs 11-13 April.

Lee Kum Kee x Geelong Cats

Geelong Cats and iconic Asian Sauce provider Lee Kum Kee have partnered together for the 2025 AFL season, welcoming Lee Kum Kee as a Premier Partner and the preferred Asian sauce provider of Geelong Football Club.

The strategic partnership brings together the Cats with Australia’s favourite Asian sauces and condiments brand – creating an exciting fusion of sport and culinary culture.

Throughout the season, Lee Kum Kee will have a strong presence at GMHBA Stadium, offering matchday activations which will allow fans to experience their signature sauces. On select game days, Lee Kum Kee ambassadors and MasterChef stars Mimi Wong and Declan Cleary will also bring the heat to the President’s Club function, serving up delicious Asian-inspired footy bites using Lee Kum Kee’s signature sauces.

Additionally, Lee Kum Kee will give away exclusive inner-sanctum tickets on the brand’s social media channels, offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to their favourite

Cats players.

The partnership will also extend beyond stadium, with Lee Kum Kee playing a role in grassroots AFL Barwon events across the greater Geelong region.

To further engage fans, Lee Kum Kee will be the presenting partner of Geelong Diary – the go-to editorial source for insights, player updates and behind-the-scenes stories in the lead-up to each game.

Geelong Cats Chief Operating Officer Marcus King welcomed Lee Kum Kee to the Geelong family.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lee Kum Kee, bringing footy and food together is something we know our fans love. Like our Club, LKK have a strong focus on community and collective outcomes and we look forward to working with the team at Lee Kum Kee in 2025.

“There’s no better pairing than a dim sim and soy sauce at the footy, and we can’t wait to add a twist of Asian flavours to our match-day experience,” King said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Geelong Cats for the 2025 AFL season, bringing our passion for authentic Asian flavours to one of Australia’s most iconic football clubs,” said Gary Hui, business development director – Oceania, APAC at Lee Kum Kee.

“Just as the Cats bring excitement and energy to the field, Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to elevating everyday meals with bold and delicious flavours. Through this partnership, we look forward to engaging with footy fans, celebrating community spirit and sharing our love of great food – both at the stadium and beyond.”