Spotlight On Sponsors: Collingwood Magpies Took Top Spot Last Year, But What Does That Mean For Sponsorship?

Achieving their 16th premiership, Collingwood Magpies took it all the way last year, beating the Brisbane Lions by four points. With eyes focussed on 2024, does Collingwood have what it takes to reach the top again?

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

In line with a successful on-field season, the Pies have had a great few years in the sponsorship world with new signings and extensions solidifying their portfolio.

B&T has you covered with all the sponsorship news outside of Collingwood in the final segment of the NRL & AFL edition of the Spotlight On Sponsors series.

Access Covers Australia

Last week, Access Covers Australia (ACA) announced an extension of their existing partnership with the Magpies, extending their relationship until at least the end of 2025. The extended partnership sees the building materials company’s branding now featured on match-day signage, including parapet signage, in-game LED branding, and coaches’ boards and laptops.

“Both organisations share a strong commitment to supporting the community, whether that be through bringing people together through local football games or watching our AFL team at the MCG,” said Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly. “We look forward to continuing to work with ACA over these next two years and to connect with the community alongside this great organisation.”

KFC

First signing in 2021, KFC is a premier partner for the Collingwood Magpies, with the fast food brand’s logo appearing on the rear of the team’s playing jerseys in 2024. The partnership includes key brand integration across member initiatives and match days. KFC also supports the club’s community and grassroots initiatives.

The current deal will extend until the end of the 2025 season, with the brand supporting Collingwood’s commitment to male and female sport and throwing support behind Collingwood’s AFL, AFLW, VFL, and VFLW sides. The club has also worked with KFC to build an AFLW career pathway and development program.

“We’re known for creating great combos, but Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pies surely takes the cake! We’re thrilled to be Collingwood’s newest premier partner, working closely to support the team, as well as the club’s growing community,” said KFC chief marketing officer Kristi Woolrych.

La Trobe Financial

Last year, La Trobe Financial extended its commitment to the Magpies by four years, taking the partnership up until the end of the 2027 season. By the end of the current term, the financial asset manager’s relationship with the club will have spanned 20 years. As part of the deal, the financial institution offers deals on the 12 Month Term Account of the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund to Collingwood Members and supporters.

“Since our partnership began in 2007, our relationship with the Collingwood Football Club has grown and developed into one of the strongest in Australian sport, and we express our gratitude to Jeff Browne, Craig Kelly, Craig McRae, and the entire Collingwood Football Club family for their partnership,” La Trobe Financial CEO Chris Andrews.

Principal Partners

Platinum Partners

AIA Australia

Carlton Draught

Major Partners

VRGF

MA Services

Primo

Partners

Calabria Family Wines

INC

Cool Ridge

Gatorade

Pepsi Max

SHARP

Advanced Hair Clinic

Melbourne Airport Parking

This might be the final edition of the NRL & AFL edition but it is not the end of Spotlight on Sponsors. Watch this space for news and coverage of major sponsorship deals and events over the coming months.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Brisbane Lions.