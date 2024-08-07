Spotlight On Sponsors: Central Coast Mariners Brew Up New Sponsorship Deal

With the Olympics now entering their final days, we expect our readers are all budding sporting experts by now. But, in case you still want to know more, let’s dive into our weekly round up of all the sponsorship news from inside the sporting world!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news.

Six String Brewing Co. x Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have signed a new partnership with Six String Brewing Co., extending its commitment after the successful run of CCM Lager, a fan-favourite during the team’s thrilling season 23/24 Grand Final journey. The extended partnership promises exciting new opportunities to engage with fans and elevate experiences with both brands.

“Partnering with Six String Brewing Co. has been incredibly rewarding. As we move forward, Mariners fans can anticipate enjoying Six String Brewing Co. beverages at corporate events throughout the 2024/25 season. This partnership underscores our joint commitment to delivering memorable moments for our community,” said Teli Taktikos, head of commercial operations at the Central Coast Mariners. “Together, we look forward to offering Mariners fans exceptional experiences both on and off the pitch”.

“As a Central Coast based company, we are extremely proud to be partnering with the Central Coast Mariners and celebrate their achievements throughout the 2024/2025 season and together we look forward to showing what the Central Coast is capable of achieving This partnership is about more than just beer and football; it’s about showcasing the spirit and talent of the Central Coast and making a positive impact on our customers and fans,” said Brent Adams, general manager of Six String Brewing Co.

Fiji Airways x ACT Brumbies

The Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies have announced a partnership with Fiji Airways for next year’s 2025 Super Rugby Season. This partnership will see Fiji’s national carrier join the ACT Brumbies as a major sponsor.

The major corporate partner returns to the Brumbies family after first sponsoring the Club for the 2023 Super Rugby season. The partnership will see Fiji Airway’s logo proudly displayed on the ACT Brumbies Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Women’s playing jersey side panels and also appear on the team’s training and retail apparel next year while providing in-game engagement opportunities for Brumbies members and fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiji Airways (@fly_fijiairways)

The announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of the introduction of direct flights between Canberra and Nadi, Fiji, in July 2023.

“We’re pleased to partner with Fiji Airways for 2025. We have a strong Fijian following both locally from the ex-pat Fijian population in the ACT and surrounding region and also from Fiji, with a proud history of players with Fijian heritage representing the Brumbies. We believe this strategic partnership will only help us to continue to strengthen these ties,” said Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson. “This is a significant step for our organisation in expanding our network and connecting with global businesses. We’re excited and look forward to working together with Fiji Airways”.

“We are excited to return as a major sponsor of the ACT Brumbies for the 2025 Super Rugby Season. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering strong community connections and supporting excellence in sports,” said Fiji Airways managing director and CEO, Andre Viljoen.

AHM x National Pickleball League Australia (NPL)

Medibank’s ahm health insurance has partnered with the National Pickleball League Australia (NPL). The sport, which has catapulted into popularity over the last few years, combines elements of tennis and badminton and is known for its simple rules, compact court size, and large ball.

“We are excited to announce our sponsorship. The NPL is doing amazing things for the growth of pickleball in Australia. It’s thriving in the US, and we’re proud to be part of its growth in Australia,” ahm senior executive Sally Haydon said. “At ahm, we encourage good health and wellbeing habits, and this is a great opportunity to give our members a fun and social way of staying fit and healthy. We believe this sport was built for our members, and this is the first step in bringing them on the pickleball journey”.

“Pickleball’s surge in global popularity comes as no surprise. Its simplicity, enjoyment, and social nature make it a game everyone can enjoy, no matter their skill level. This is why ahm is proud to sponsor the league”.

“The partnership with ahm health insurance was a no brainer for us,” he said. “We really want to encourage Australians to get on board and become picklers – it’s a sport that everyone can get into no matter their ability. Most importantly, it’s a great way to get your friends and family together for a friendly (or not so friendly) game,” said Ron Shell, CEO of the National Pickleball League in Australia.