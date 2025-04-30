Spotlight Extends Partnership With Starlight Children’s Foundation

Spotlight has announced its continuation as the ‘Official Creativity Partner’ of Starlight Children’s Foundation for the 5th year running, with a goal of raising $250,000 to grant more than 35 life-changing Starlight Wishes in 2025.

Throughout the month of May, Spotlight customers can donate in store or online, with 100% of donations going towards bringing Starlight Wishes to life and supporting Starlight Express Rooms across Australia.

In 2024, Starlight granted 507 wishes to children and families in need. One of those wishes was granted to six-year-old Elijah, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia just before starting Prep, turning his and his family’s life upside down.

Unable to have any visitors during his treatment, Elijah was left isolated and his only contact with the outside world was his facetime calls with his Grandad and best mate, Graham, over hours-long facetimes discussing the Women’s Big Bash and Elijah’s favourite team, the Adelaide Strikers – analysing cricket statistics to build their fantasy cricket team together.

While in hospital, Elijah was granted his very own Starlight wish and the entire family, including Grandad Graham was able to fly to Sydney to see the Adelaide Strikers play. Elijah was the guest of honour of his hero, Tahlia McGrath, decked out in Adelaide Strikers’ merch, hanging out with the team and taking home the coveted match ball.

Elijah’s Grandad, Graham, said, “Seeing Elijah so excited was such a circuit break for us. It really lifted him. Starlight became a light in a dark place and it made an enormous difference.”

Quentin Gracanin, chief executive officer of Spotlight, said: “We are privileged to continue our role as the Official Creativity Partner of Starlight Children’s Foundation. Starlight brightens the lives of seriously ill children and we at Spotlight couldn’t be prouder to play a role in bringing joy to children in need.”

As Starlight’s ‘Official Creativity Partner’, Spotlight will continue to donate an enormous range of art, craft and party supplies to Starlight Express Rooms nation-wide, helping deliver much-needed fun and creative distraction to thousands of seriously ill children in paediatric hospitals across Australia.

In May 2024, Spotlight held a Donation Drive Campaign in stores, resulting in over $177,000 being raised for the Starlight Children’s Foundation and helping grant 23 life-changing wishes. Spotlight also participated in Starlight’s Toy Drive where Christmas gifts were donated to children in hospitals across Australia, helping to transform the hospital experience for thousands of kids during the holiday season.

Starlight CEO, Louise Baxter said: “Fun, creativity & imagination are the heart of Starlight’s work. A Doctor once said to me… ‘In treating a child’s illness, we steal their childhood.’ Starlight knows happiness matters. All children should experience the joy of childhood, even those who are seriously ill. Our superheros, Captain Starlight from Planet Starlight, give sick kids moments to simply be a child, laugh and have fun.”

“Our Spotlight partnership is simply amazing. The team’s enthusiasm and commitment to bringing happiness to sick kids facing the toughest of times is incredible, whether it is it through art & craft in hospital or fundraising to grant seriously ill children their life-changing Starlight Wish. Any donation, big or small is much needed and truly appreciated”, Baxter continued.