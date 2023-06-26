SPORTbible Extends Partnership With The Parramatta Eels

Entertainment and breaking news sports content publisher for the social generation has extended its landmark partnership with the Parramatta Eels for a further two seasons, until the end of 2024 playing season.

SPORTbible Australia, part of the international LADbible Group will remain a key partner with branding on the back of all playing jerseys and training kit sleeves worn by the Parramatta Eels team in the NRLW competition. The partnership extends beyond the field and will provide the ability for the Eels team to work with SPORTbible Australia more broadly on player and team storytelling tapping into the 21.9 million Australian LADbible audience.

Eels chief vommercial officer Andrew Mikhail said, “The SPORTbible partnership has played a critical role in our continued focus to grow the women’s game both at an elite and grassroots level.

“Having the opportunity for our women’s team to tell their stories through entertaining and engaging content to a large and dedicated audience is only going to help grow the game and our fan base.” said Andrew.

The game changing partnership between SPORTbible Australia and The Eels in 2022 was a major step for SPORTbible Australia to put their money where their mouth is and stand side-by-side with the Parramatta Eels NRLW team in their inaugural season.

This partnership will see plans across two seasons working with players and coaches of the Women’s team to provide Rugby League and sport fans with increased coverage across the LADbible social ecosystem.

“We are extremely excited to be doubling down on our partnership. We know our investment is aiding the development of the support staff and resources around the team. The team has already provided excitement in their first two seasons where we were part of the first ever win in Newcastle and the Eels’ first ever NRLW Grand Final appearance, and we are looking forward to taking this partnership further in the coming seasons” said Joseph Summers, LADbible VP APAC, US, Ireland.

The Eels teams are filled with incredible humans on and off the field, and behind the scenes. Joseph continued, “their organisation shares many of the same values as ours, making it a no-brainer to continue the partnership. This year the Eels have some exciting new players and SPORTbible Australia will be looking forward to sharing their stories through social-first led content.

With the NRLW competition expanding from six to ten teams, there has never been a greater time to show support and investment in the women’s game. We couldn’t be more excited and prouder of this partnership, where we can share the joy we have for bringing staff and clients in to experience the NRLW for the first time and come away as new fans.”