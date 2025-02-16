Sport Design Australia Leads Netball Australia’s Grassroots Rebrand

Sport Design Australia (SDA) has unveiled a new visual identity for Netball Australia’s grassroots participation program, Woolworths NetSetGo.

The rebrand marks a significant refresh of the program’s look and feel, designed to inspire and engage the next generation of netball players across the country. The new branding is now in market but will officially launch this month as part of Netball Australia’s Come and Play day happening nationwide on 15 February 2025.

Sponsored by Woolworths, Netball Australia engaged SDA to lead the rebranding process, ensuring a contemporary, energetic, and cohesive identity for NetSetGo. The project required a complete redesign, spanning logo development, brand guidelines, and a full suite of assets tailored for digital, social, coaching, training, and event touchpoints.

A Comprehensive Creative Process The rebranding effort involved:

Logo Creation – Concept development, wordmarks, and multiple format adaptations.

Brand Guidelines & Visual Elements – Including detailed guidelines, cheat sheets, brand usage specifications, custom characters, fonts, subgraphics, and a refreshed colour palette.

Supporting Assets – A suite of digital and print collateral for web, social, email, community engagement, coaching, and training.

The scale of the project was extensive, with:

Five creative territories explored during concept development.

36 bespoke visual elements created, including characters, energy lines, and icons.

Over 300 collateral items developed to support program marketing and operational rollout.

Elevating Grassroots Netball Ryan Ellul, CEO and co-founder of Sport Design Australia, shared his enthusiasm for the project:

“The NetSetGo rebrand project from Netball Australia was a dream brief for us. We were tasked with creating a refreshed logo, brand, and visual identity that embodied the joy, excitement, and pace of the program. We’re incredibly proud of the result and look forward to seeing it inspire the next generation of netball players.”

Netball Australia also expressed its appreciation for SDA’s expertise:

“After a robust process refreshing our introductory netball program, Woolworths NetSetGo, SDA came in to provide a refreshed look and feel, including a new logo and all associated marketing and operational assets. Without SDA’s support, we wouldn’t have been able to pull off the product launch ahead of 2025 registrations going on sale. Cass and the team went above and beyond to make sure we and our Member Organisations had everything we needed for success.”

Setting the Benchmark in Sports Branding This collaboration underscores Sport Design Australia’s expertise in redefining and elevating sporting brands to better connect with their core audiences. With a track record of delivering cutting-edge visual identities across the sporting landscape, SDA continues to lead the way in innovative and impactful sports branding.

Credits:

Art Director: Chantel De Sylva

Project Lead: Cassandra Wilkins

Creative Lead: Reece Carter

Graphic Designer: Jenna Mobberley

Illustration Support: Dominque Garcia