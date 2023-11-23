Spilt Milk Announces Brand Activations Ahead Of Festival Launch Tomorrow

Produced by Kicks Entertainment, part of Live Nation Entertainment, Spilt Milk is one of Australia’s fastest-selling single-day music and arts festivals. The festival has announced a number of brand activations ahead of the first event in Canberra tomorrow.

Since 2016, the festival has sold out within hours and this year expects its largest-ever attendance to events in Canberra (Saturday, 25 November), Gold Coast (26 November), Ballarat (2 December) and for the first time, Perth (3 December).

Featuring performances by Post Malone, Dom Dolla, Ocean Alley and Tkay Maidza, Spilt Milk welcomes an esteemed line-up of brand partners, including Smirnoff, Red Bull, KFC, Rimmel London, Jim Beam, Somersby, Carlton Dry, Tempus One, Balter and more. Each brand offers festival-goers a uniquely immersive activation to enhance the festival experience.

“At the centre of Spilt Milk’s appeal among young adults is its eclectic mix of global artists, culture and immersive activations by some of the world’s leading brands and creatives. The festival continues to soar to new heights each year, making it one of the most sought-after events, particularly for Australians between the ages of 18 – and 24,” said Kristy Rosser, founder of Secret Sounds Connect and SVP, marketing solutions at Live Nation ANZ.

“Sentiment among attendees is extremely positive, and in 2022, over 90% shared their experiences online – driving a sense of FOMO across the country. For brands taking part in Spilt Milk, it is a significant opportunity to be part of the social, cultural and economic framework of the festival and local communities, particularly when demand for live music is at its highest”.

In 2022, Spilt Milk generated incredible financial, cultural and social value to the communities it visited, driving a combined total of $54.4M into the Canberra, Gold Coast and Ballarat economies. A significant driver of inbound and repeat tourism, more than 171,000 visitor night stays were recorded across Spilt Milk’s three events in 2022 with 75% of total attendees travelling from out-of-town.

The festival promises not only a stand-out live music line-up but a series of brand activation hubs including:

Smirnoff Club Fresh

Club Fresh is making its Hot debut at Spilt Milk Canberra this year. The brand-new destination bar and club will be exclusively serving up the Smirnoff HARD Soda range alongside an action packed programme of DJs.

Red Bull Bar

Delivering wiiings for your festival. Head to the Red Bull bar to taste the new Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry with notes of berry and cherry.

Tempus One

To celebrate the launch of its Prosecco Spritzers, Tempus One will be debuting an immersive fruit shop-inspired bar where festival-goers can savour the zesty blend of Prosecco, soda, and juicy fruity flavours. Ideal for scorching days and endless nights.

Carlton Dry’s Drylandia-Land

Featuring everything from attractions to souvenirs and interdimensional beer gear, Carlton Dry’s Drylandia-Land is the ultimate backdrop for a crisp Carlton Dry.



Somersby’s Garden of Wonder

The perfect spot to tantalise the taste buds while enjoying the sweet tunes of DJ Levins on the Guilty Pleasures stage.

Rimmel London Street Party

Rimmel London is bringing its iconic double decker bus to Canberra and Ballarat, complete with free makeovers and product.

KFC Presents Fried Side

KFC joins the Spilt Milk line-up for the first time ever to bring the Fried Side to the Gold Coast and Ballarat. They’ll be serving up all your fried faves and exclusive KFC merch for free.

Jim Beam Bar

Jim Beam will be rolling into Canberra, Gold Coast & Ballarat serving some of their refreshing serves and spinning great tunes all day.

The festival also includes a vibrant Arts hub supported by Sydney-based Studio A and Perth-based As We Are, both of which tackle the barriers artists with intellectual disability face in accessing conventional education and professional development.