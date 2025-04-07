Specsavers’ ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ Campaign Wins Inaugural OMA Creative Awards Grand Prix

Specsavers’ ‘Welcome To Melbourne’ campaign has won the Grand Prix at the inaugural Outdoor Media Association (OMA) Creative Awards. TBWA\Melbourne created the campaign.

The Executive Jury also awarded an Honourable Mention to the Black Friday Sale campaign for Kitchen Warehouse, created by Special Group’s Matt Aitken and Mark Schöller.

2024 OMA Creative Awards – Category Winners

Best Classic Campaign

Campaign: Black Friday Sale

Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse

Creative: Special Group

Lead Creative Team: Matt Aitken, Mark Schöller

Best Multi-Format Campaign

Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne

Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ

Creative: TBWA\Melbourne

Lead Creative Team: Tom Badge, Alana Wood

Best Special Build Campaign

Campaign: Black Friday Sale

Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse

Creative: Special Group

Lead Creative Team: Matt Aitken, Mark Schöller

Best Digital or Programmatic Campaign

Campaign: Storm Season

Advertiser: Suncorp Insurance

Creative: ArtBot

Lead Creative Team: Sophie Tran, Nina Gonong

Best Innovation or Sustainability Campaign

Campaign: Healthier Ways

Advertiser: Zespri Kiwifruits

Creative: Dentsu Creative

Lead Creative Team: Zac Pritchard, Carleen Ramsay

Best Small Format Campaign

Campaign: Banana Gym Pass

Advertiser: Hort Innovation (Australian Bananas)

Creative: Thinkerbell

Lead Creative Team: Daniel Li, Mitchell Taylor

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), said:

“Our Grand Prix winner, the Specsavers’ Welcome to Melbourne campaign, is exactly what great outdoor is all about. It’s a masterclass in simplicity, impact, humour, hyper-local storytelling and long-term brand building. It’s everything we love about outdoor; instantly engaging, impossible to ignore, and brilliantly placed.

Congratulations to all our winners, finalists and to everyone who entered this year. The response to our first OMA Creative Awards has been nothing short of phenomenal – from the significant number of quality entries received, to the extraordinary calibre of our inaugural jury, right through to the enthusiasm and support from the industry at large.

The benchmark has been set very high, and we can’t wait to see where the next wave of creative thinking and innovation will take outdoor advertising in the years to come.”