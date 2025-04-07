Specsavers’ ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ Campaign Wins Inaugural OMA Creative Awards Grand Prix

Specsavers’ ‘Welcome To Melbourne’ campaign has won the Grand Prix at the inaugural Outdoor Media Association (OMA) Creative Awards. TBWA\Melbourne created the campaign.
The Executive Jury also awarded an Honourable Mention to the Black Friday Sale campaign for Kitchen Warehouse, created by Special Group’s Matt Aitken and Mark Schöller.
2024 OMA Creative Awards – Category Winners
Best Classic Campaign
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Creative: Special Group
Lead Creative Team: Matt Aitken, Mark Schöller
Best Multi-Format Campaign
Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne
Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ
Creative: TBWA\Melbourne
Lead Creative Team: Tom Badge, Alana Wood
Best Special Build Campaign
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Creative: Special Group
Lead Creative Team: Matt Aitken, Mark Schöller
Best Digital or Programmatic Campaign
Campaign: Storm Season
Advertiser: Suncorp Insurance
Creative: ArtBot
Lead Creative Team: Sophie Tran, Nina Gonong
Best Innovation or Sustainability Campaign
Campaign: Healthier Ways
Advertiser: Zespri Kiwifruits
Creative: Dentsu Creative
Lead Creative Team: Zac Pritchard, Carleen Ramsay
Best Small Format Campaign
Campaign: Banana Gym Pass
Advertiser: Hort Innovation (Australian Bananas)
Creative: Thinkerbell
Lead Creative Team: Daniel Li, Mitchell Taylor
Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), said:
“Our Grand Prix winner, the Specsavers’ Welcome to Melbourne campaign, is exactly what great outdoor is all about. It’s a masterclass in simplicity, impact, humour, hyper-local storytelling and long-term brand building. It’s everything we love about outdoor; instantly engaging, impossible to ignore, and brilliantly placed.
Congratulations to all our winners, finalists and to everyone who entered this year. The response to our first OMA Creative Awards has been nothing short of phenomenal – from the significant number of quality entries received, to the extraordinary calibre of our inaugural jury, right through to the enthusiasm and support from the industry at large.
The benchmark has been set very high, and we can’t wait to see where the next wave of creative thinking and innovation will take outdoor advertising in the years to come.”