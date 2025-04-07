CampaignsNewsletter

Specsavers’ ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ Campaign Wins Inaugural OMA Creative Awards Grand Prix

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Specsavers’ ‘Welcome To Melbourne’ campaign has won the Grand Prix at the inaugural Outdoor Media Association (OMA) Creative Awards. TBWA\Melbourne created the campaign.

The Executive Jury also awarded an Honourable Mention to the Black Friday Sale campaign for Kitchen Warehouse, created by Special Group’s Matt Aitken and Mark Schöller.

2024 OMA Creative Awards – Category Winners

Best Classic Campaign
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Creative: Special Group
Lead Creative Team: Matt Aitken, Mark Schöller

Best Multi-Format Campaign
Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne
Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ
Creative: TBWA\Melbourne
Lead Creative Team: Tom Badge, Alana Wood

Best Special Build Campaign
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Creative: Special Group
Lead Creative Team: Matt Aitken, Mark Schöller

Best Digital or Programmatic Campaign
Campaign: Storm Season
Advertiser: Suncorp Insurance
Creative: ArtBot
Lead Creative Team: Sophie Tran, Nina Gonong

Best Innovation or Sustainability Campaign
Campaign: Healthier Ways
Advertiser: Zespri Kiwifruits
Creative: Dentsu Creative
Lead Creative Team: Zac Pritchard, Carleen Ramsay

Best Small Format Campaign
Campaign: Banana Gym Pass
Advertiser: Hort Innovation (Australian Bananas)
Creative: Thinkerbell
Lead Creative Team: Daniel Li, Mitchell Taylor

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), said:

“Our Grand Prix winner, the Specsavers’ Welcome to Melbourne campaign, is exactly what great outdoor is all about. It’s a masterclass in simplicity, impact, humour, hyper-local storytelling and long-term brand building. It’s everything we love about outdoor; instantly engaging, impossible to ignore, and brilliantly placed.

Congratulations to all our winners, finalists and to everyone who entered this year. The response to our first OMA Creative Awards has been nothing short of phenomenal – from the significant number of quality entries received, to the extraordinary calibre of our inaugural jury, right through to the enthusiasm and support from the industry at large.

The benchmark has been set very high, and we can’t wait to see where the next wave of creative thinking and innovation will take outdoor advertising in the years to come.”

Related posts:

  1. Which Channels Are Creating Success For (Some Of) Australia’s Top CMOs
  2. Thanks To Nature Launches First OOH Campaign Via Avenue C, Steven Liu
  3. ‘Amazing’ Campaign Empowers Families To Say ‘No’ To Alcohol During Pregnancy
  4. “Karl Stefanovic Thought He Could Walk Over My Body To Promote His Career”: Today Host & Nine Sued Over “Made For TV” Arrest
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Group Spending Startup KttiPay Creates TikTok Creator For Campaign Via LUMME Calling Out Friends Who ‘Forget’ To Pay Back Bills
Taboola Extends Partnership With New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times In Longest-Ever ANZ Renewal Agreement
L-R: Josif Zanich, Karen Halligan, Sylvano Lucchetti, , Yasmin Sanders.
OzTam Partners With Samba TV & Nexxen To Launch New Measurement Tools For Media Industry
TV Ratings (06/04/2025): Love, Lies & Rabid Hyenas – MAFS Reunion Descends Into Chaos
Register Lost your password?