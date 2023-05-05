Specsavers Launches Witty New Campaign

A national campaign has been launched by Specsavers to shine a light on the local professionals who proudly run individual stores – providing the best level of care to their communities.

In typical Specsavers’ style, Locally Run brings warmth, humour and a twist, launching with TV, BVOD, YouTube and radio and will be followed by OOH and digital.

Based on the creative idea ‘Your care is our business’, the campaign features optical and audiology partners to communicate that there’s more to Specsavers than just glasses.

Across broadcast channels the creative features Aussies talking about and describing someone they have a great relationship with. The narrative then twists to reveal they are actually talking about their Specsavers’ optician or audiology professionals. The descriptions, which include “He just has this way of looking into my eyes” and “Apparently, he’s been seeing half the town”, are chosen to have a witty double meaning. Everything they have said makes sense for an optician or audiology professionals.

Across OOH and digital creative the campaign features real partners outside their stores taking a selfie, showing pride in their job and emphasising the expertise and care they can offer to customers by running their own businesses.

Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning ANZ, commented:

“Our research shows that many people are unaware of our partnership model where each local Specsavers store is individually run by the opticians and audiology professionals.

The Locally Run campaign has been created to drive brand reappraisal by highlighting the level of expertise and care that each Specsavers partner brings to the job, running their own business within their local community.”