Special Unveils Giant-Sized Activation For Coopers

Coopers is ushering in a celebration of ‘locality’, with the launch of a new multi-touchpoint campaign from Special Australia.

Coopers, the last locally owned and operated big-beer brand in the country, announced the findings to celebrate ‘Local, Everywhere’, a campaign set to mark the brand’s place as the local beer of Australia. Because although Coopers may be born in Adelaide, it’s raised by locals all over Australia, making Coopers truly Local Everywhere.

Throughout a storied 162 year history, Coopers has always remained loyal to their original beer making ways and loyal to the local towns of Australia, from Geelong to Glebe, Cottesloe to Cairns and every town between. That’s why you will find Coopers on tap, in the fridge, and in the hands of drinkers in every corner of the country.

And it’s locals everywhere that will be front and centre for the campaign launch as Coopers recognises those who’ve helped propel the brand from an Adelaide favourite, to the nation’s local beer.

And nothing says ‘local’ in Australia like a ‘Big Thing’. Coopers decided to play on this Australian tradition by gifting over 1200 towns and cities across the nation with their very own ‘Big Ale’—the next big thing, in big things: showing that Coopers is truly ‘local everywhere’, and to celebrate Coopers is running a selection of bar shouts across the country, showing that Coopers is truly ‘local everywhere’.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Special’s ECD said: “In Local Everywhere we got a platform that lets us celebrate the genuine connection that Coopers has established with drinkers right around the country off the back of 162 years of brewing exceptional beers. The Big Ales is our playful way of thanking Coopers drinkers, everywhere—leaning into something quintessentially Australian at a scale like never before.”

The AR experience will also be supported by online video, with a 30 second piece championing Coopers’ regional customers. The film, shot in Miles QLD, includes real community members, and centres around The Windsor Hotel, currently under the helm of Jaimee Neilsen. Speaking about Miles’ involvement in the piece, Jaimee said “Coopers have been part of our community for years now. For us, Coopers has been more than a brand, we feel like a real extension of the family, and welcoming cameras up in Miles and featuring so prominently as part of the brand’s campaign really shows their commitment to regional drinking spots just like us”

In addition to the Big Ales launch, Coopers will also be celebrating what it means to be a true local, recognising the individual nuances of hundreds of cities, towns and suburbs around Australia with hyper localised ‘As Local As’ OOH messaging giving a shout out to what makes each location unique.

Launching via the interactive AR mobile experience, paid & owned social, earned media, influencer content, and large & small format OOH, ‘Local Everywhere’ will break new ground in augmented reality. The enabling of a geospatial AR experience, with dynamically occluding AR ‘Beer Cans’ in over a thousand locations nationwide will be an Australian first, demonstrating the brand’s ambition across the country.

Despite being born in South Australia, around 75% of the brand’s volume is now sold outside of the home state, with huge growth in locality throughout the nation. Coopers’ distribution strategy and ‘Local Everywhere’ approach echoes Australian consumer demand, with two in five looking for more Australian owned and made beer brands when they’re purchasing.

The Coopers ‘Local Everywhere’ Big Ales will be live from Monday 20th November in over 1200 destinations across South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland, Canberra and Western Australia.