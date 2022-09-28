Special New Zealand Named Effies’ Most Effective Indie Agency In The World

Special New Zealand has continued its trail-blazing run disrupting the global advertising industry – being named the ‘most effective independent agency in the world’ by Effies Global rankings.

Effies is the leading global body that recognises the effectiveness of marketing and advertising. It is the first time a New Zealand agency has ever topped any of the global Effie rankings.

The annual Effie Index analyses data from advertising award competitions around the world. It reflects a compilation of over 4000 worldwide Effie winners and entries and is considered the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

Tony Bradbourne, founder and CEO of Special, commented: “Effectiveness is what all clients are driven by, especially in the current economic conditions. At Special we know that creatively standout work is the most effective work. This global ranking is more brilliant proof of that.”

“Of course, it takes a village to win something of this magnitude and is down to the hard work and determination of our brilliant staff, clients and partners. To be named ahead of global independent powerhouses like Mother and Wieden + Kennedy is an amazing achievement for all. And really shows the strength of marketing rigour in the New Zealand and Australian markets.”

The recognition comes hot on the heels of Special’s recognition as “#4 Most Effective Agency in the World” by WARC last year, as well as being named “#1 Global Creative Agency in the World” by Campaign UK – the first time the award had been assigned to any agency in the Southern Hemisphere.

Rory Gallery, chief strategy officer for Special, believes that now, more than ever, effectiveness is the number one priority for marketers.

“The economic headwinds of speculative recession, rising inflation, and a tight cost of living are causing brands and marketers to analyse every cent spent on advertising and marketing. We can proudly hold our heads high and prove the work delivered by Special delivers results and shifts commercial metrics.”

“At the end of the day effectiveness is the most important output from any marketing campaign and we’re thankful to all of our clients for trusting the process and allowing us to deliver work that’s regarded as the most effective in the world.”

Special started in Auckland before expanding to Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Wellington, and London. Special now has six offices globally and has a unique business model that breaks down the silos between Advertising, Design, Media, PR, Digital and Innovation.