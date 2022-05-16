Special & Bonds Enlist Comic Anne Edmonds For New Baby Bonds Cover Campaign

Bonds and creative agency Special have launched Bonds Baby Cover, a comprehensive policy for new parents, with Aussie Comedian, Anne Edmonds. Because with babies, anything can happen.

For decades, Bonds have supported Aussie families through the early years of childhood, with their innovative and much-loved babywear products. Now they’re taking that support a step further, with the launch of a cheeky new platform:

Bonds Baby Cover. A comprehensive ‘poo-licy’ for new parents.

This tongue-in-cheek policy compensates parents for the first-time parent experience with free Bonds babywear.

During their 12 month Baby Cover Policy, parents can make a claim for a free Bonds product, on any of the following:

-Natural disasters: Includes Poo-splosions and strong wind.

-Vandalism: Claim for wilful damage caused by crayon/makeup/finger-painting

-Accidental damage: Accidental-probably-on-purpose damage caused by your baby. i.e, broken family heirlooms, keepsakes, memorabilia.

-Third party: Claim when it goes everywhere and on everyone

This one of a kind ‘poo-licy’ is spearheaded by comedian, first time mother and now Bonds Baby Cover Claims Assessor, Anne Edmonds. Says Edmonds: “As a new mum myself, this brilliant idea hit home for me in more ways than one, oh boy.”

As part of the Baby Cover Policy, parents also get great Member Benefits, such as discounts, free shipping, VIP (Very Important Parent) access to new product collabs, and birthday gift.

Special Group creative director, Lea Egan, commented: “As parents ourselves, it was so great to get to work with such smart, funny mums on this project, from director Steph Smith, to our amazing talent Anne who (like the total legend that she is) came to set with her four month old!”

Bonds marketing manager, Megan Voss: “Bonds is excited to be able to support first time parents as they navigate their way through the unexpected journey and joys of being parents.”