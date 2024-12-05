Sparro Wins Microsoft Performance Partner Of The Year

Independent digital marketing agency Sparro by Brainlabs was named Microsoft Advertising’s 2024 Performance Partner of the Year APAC recognising the agency’s contribution to driving innovation, growth, and measurable results for clients.

The Performance Partner of the Year award recognises a team that demonstrates excellence in driving business growth for clients through optimisation strategies, adoption of Microsoft Advertising solutions, and driving incremental revenue through marketing. This accolade helps cement Sparro by Brainlabs’ position as a leader in digital advertising in the APAC region.

“Microsoft Advertising is honoured to present Sparro by Brainlabs with the Performance Partner of the Year award. The high calibre of nominations from our partners truly inspired us this year, showcasing both their collaborative nature and dedication to clients. We are excited to celebrate our winners for their outstanding and transformative work,” said Katherine Eills, global partner marketing director and awards lead, Microsoft Advertising.

The award was announced at Microsoft Advertising’s 9th Annual Partner Summit on Wednesday December 4, recognising Partners who have delivered outstanding performance and collaboration. It was the first time the event had been held in person, with ceremonies emceed by comedian and host of Gruen, Wil Anderson.

“This award is a testament to our team’s relationships with clients and commitment to driving impact for their businesses. We’ve leveraged the tools of the Microsoft Advertising platform to achieve some remarkable results for clients, so it’s great to see the hard work of our team, our Microsoft reps, and our clients recognised,” said Cameron Bryant, Co-Founder and Executive Partner at Sparro.

“We’re proud to work with partners who share our values and share our laser-focus on delivering results that matter”.

This award comes after a massive year of growth for Sparro. The agency was acquired by Brainlabs in January, has won over 20 new major clients, and reached a headcount of over 120 people. The agency handles over $250 million in ad spend each year and counts Webjet, Temple & Webster, Catch.com.au, Estee Lauder Companies, Destination NSW, Petbarn, Bing Lee, and the NRMA among its clients.