South Park Creators Enlist ChatGPT To Pen Latest Episode

Those scallywags over at South Park are back doing what they do best – brutally skewering the hot button topics of the day.

This time around it’s everyone’s favourite issue du jour – the AI chatbot ChatGPT – that cops a roasting courtesy of the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Fresh from skewering Harry and Meghan in a recent episode (and if you haven’t seen that, we definitely encourage you to check it out HERE and HERE), Parker and Stone are claiming that they used ChatGPT to write scenes in the new episode (called ‘Deep Learning’) and have even listed ChatGPT in the writer’s credits.

However, rather than be pro the bots, the writers actually use the episode to highlight the fact that that many of these AI programmes are owned by Big Tech companies and calls out the corporations for hoarding information rather than demonising the technology itself.

As an aside, Parker and Stone are said to be pro the technology and their very own AI-run studio, Deep Voodoo, received a $US20 million investment from said Big Tech companies back in 2022.

Check out the trailer for the episode below:

And a couple more scenes here: