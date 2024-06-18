Sophie Paterson Steps Into Newly Created Ogilvy Entertainment & Gaming Role At Ogilvy PR

Ogilvy PR has appointed respected industry figure Sophie Paterson to the newly created role of head of gaming and entertainment.

Working within Ogilvy’s Consumer PR and Influence practice, Paterson brings more than 15 years’ experience with leading entertainment brands, including Sony Music and Spotify. Her specialist skills in communications, digital strategy, and brand development will be applied to the new role, where she will work with a range of entertainment and gaming clients.

She has also been tasked with growing broader opportunities within the entertainment sector, focusing on streaming services, music, film and TV, publishing, the arts, events, and festivals, following strong sector growth and increased demand for fan engagement strategies.

Ogilvy PR’s Managing Director for Consumer PR and Influence, Dan Young, said the new position had been created to help entertainment brands navigate increasing competition while finding disruptive and innovative ways to gain attention.“Given the increasing fragmentation of the entertainment industry. it has never been more important for brands to execute effective earned first strategies that connect publicity, social, influence and experiential to drive awareness and engagement,” he said.

“There’s a need for content platforms to drive local cultural salience and engage with the creative community and policymakers alike. Sophie’s proven experience in audience development will enable us to grow our client base in a sector where we already have a strong track record of success. We’re excited to have her on board”.

Throughout her career, Paterson has been recognised with several accolades, including the B&T Women in Media PR Award in 2019 and the AICD Observership Program placement with the ARIA Board in 2020. She has also served on judging panels for the Mumbrella Awards, B&T Women in Media Awards, CommsCon Awards, and The Music Network’s 30 Under 30.

Always passion and purpose-led, she has established and championed racial justice, LGBTQIA+, and gender equity initiatives within both Spotify and Sony Music, mentored for the AIR Women in Music Mentorship Program, and volunteered on pandemic initiatives like ‘Our Soundtrack, Our Stories’ and ‘Our Soundtrack, Our Ads’. Most notably, she was part of the working group that delivered the National Music Industry Review in 2021/22, a landmark initiative addressing systemic sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Australian music industry.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to join Ogilvy PR as the Head of Gaming and Entertainment. The gaming and entertainment industries are at the forefront of cultural innovation and influence in an environment where there has never been more competition for eyes, ears, and attention,” Paterson said. “I look forward to leading our talented team in creating impactful, cutting-edge, culturally relevant campaigns that resonate with audiences across the ANZ and Asia regions, ensuring our clients’ brands thrive in this dynamic landscape,” she concluded.

Paterson’s appointment is effective immediately.