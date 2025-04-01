Sophie Monk Keeps Clothes On For ‘100% Wholesome Nudie Shots’ Campaign Via Bench Media & Circul8

The juice company nudie has partnered with Sophie Monk, creative agency Circul8 and full-service media agency Bench Media to launch a cheeky new campaign, bringing the idea of ‘100% wholesome nudie shots’ to life.

Monk surprises viewers with her totally wholesome nudie shots across social channels.

A ‘nudie shot’ normally comes with a content warning – and former Bardot singer and TV personality Monk plays the role brilliantly – but the nudie juice shot range is a bit more wholesome.

Head Of nudie brand (juice) Emilie Durand said: “We’re beyond proud to launch this campaign with the one and only Sophie Monk. Her cheeky humour is perfect for giving Aussies a nudge to take their health seriously – just not too seriously.

“The campaign is all about shaking up the functional drinks space, making wellness fun, effortless, and ridiculously tasty. This is one nudie shot nobody will regret!”

The campaign kicks off with an out of home teaser campaign across sites in Sydney and Melbourne with Sophie Monk introducing the new nudie shots to her social media followers.

The teaser campaign sets the stage for a broader paid media rollout across Meta and TikTok to amplify engagement and drive excitement and awareness among target audiences.

Out-of-Home screens will be used near key retail locations to drive impulse purchases during grocery runs. Additionally, strategic placements in fitness centres will connect with health-conscious Aussies in a fitting environment.

Alana Stocks, Founder and Managing Director, Circul8, said: “We know it’s harder than ever to get people’s attention, especially in social. But we also know humour and fame cuts through.

This campaign is the perfect blend of the cheeky tone nudie is known for, delivered by the perfect person for the job Sophie Monk. This is the first of many great campaigns to come since winning the pitch for the nudie business earlier this year.”

Nate Vella, brand strategy lead at Bench Media, said: “We’ve been delivering effective and innovative media solutions for nudie for almost three years now.

This campaign launch is an important new product offering for nudie and the media strategy and execution have been built around the audience to maximise impact and engagement with the creative idea, from street posters through to OOH and social.”

The campaign runs from 2 April to 30 June, just in time for a health boost before the colder months to keep those winter nasties at bay.