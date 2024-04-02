Sophie Lander Appointed MD At The General Store

Sophie Lander has been appointed as The General Store’s managing director after leaving Cummins&Partners in October after spending a little more than a year at the agency.

The agency said that Lander will amplify its creative, innovation and design offering across Australia and as they continue to grow globally.

Sophie has significant experience leading agencies in Australia and Canada and has recently been at cummins&partners as national managing director and prior to that was general manager at Dentsu Creative.

Lander joins The General Store at a key point of growth after multiple account wins and new business ventures. The agency has built one of the most multi-disciplinary agencies in the country that spans advertising, architecture, branding and technology.

“Sophie is a mega talent and we are excited to have her onboard to help drive our next stage of growth. She’s analytical, creatively ambitious and strong on the people front. But most of all, she’s impressive working with clients on solving business opportunities. We have tried to hire her twice before, so it’s third time lucky”, said Matt Newell, partner and CEO.

“I met Matt a few years ago and I have been intrigued by the agency’s growth and positioning ever since. I find the combination of advertising, architecture, branding and technology incredibly exciting when tackling business opportunities for clients. The team have built a great business and it’s a privilege to join at such an exciting time” said Lander.

The General Store is 12 years old and works with clients like rebel, BBQs Galore, Salvos Stores, Hamilton Island, Sportscraft, Breville and Freedom in Australia, and Supersports in Thailand. Sophie’s appointment is effective immediately.