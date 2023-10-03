Sophie Lander Leaves cummins&partners After Just Over A Year

Sophie Lander has left cummins&partners as the firm’s national managing director.

“After a massive 14 months, yesterday was my last day at cummins&partners. I will miss the phenomenal team, the amazing clients and the work we created together. They will continue to do great things,” she wrote on Instagram.

She joined the creative/ media shop in August last year as its managing director, following almost three years at Dentsu Creative where she started as a client partner and rose to general manager. Prior to this, she spent two months in a contract role as a group account at CHE Proximity.

cummins&partners reshuffled its organisational structure in February, setting up as micro-network creative consultancy across Melbourne, Sydney and New York. The agency said that this should give it a renewed focus on creativity, media, content, design, interactive experiences and story-making. It has also spent time reshaping its offering, work practices, values, and personnel.

At the time, Lander said “It might sound like cute language when we say we’re starting again, but it’s true. We’ve been through a wholesale reset, rebuild and reinvention, that everyone here has been a part of. This is the end of the agency’s first life and the start of something completely new.”

On LinkedIn, Lander added that she was “now looking forward for my next opportunity so please feel free to call me for a chat, catch up or a coffee!”