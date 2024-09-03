Sony Launches First-Ever Digital Imaging Scene Tradeshow

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September at the White Bay Power Station in Rozelle, Sydney, Sony will host the first-ever Scene Tradeshow focusing on its digital imaging products and technology.

The one-of-a-kind event will feature a lineup of guest speakers, product showcases and a touch-and-try environment, offering an immersive experience for all attendees. The Scene Tradeshow is an expo-style event open to the public, suitable for all general camera hobbyists and enthusiasts, students, working professionals, or even business owners in the photography, filmmaking or content creation space.

The event is an ideal place to learn more about Sony digital imaging cameras and lenses and to be inspired by the immense photographic and film making talent across Australia and New Zealand.

The Scene Tradeshow event is an extension of Scene, Sony’s online event hosting platform that connects creators, photographers, filmmakers and digital imaging enthusiasts via opportunities to expand creative imagination, join photo walks, learn about capturing sequences for films and upgrade skills with advanced workshops.

The Scene Tradeshow will be made up of a number of interactive zones for visitors to explore including a Photography Zone, Cinema Zone, Play Zone, an image gallery for Sony’s Alpha Awards photography competition, a pop-up cinema screening the finalist films from Sony’s Catchlight Film Festival short film competition, plus workshop and masterclasses stages.

The Scene Tradeshow will also have the most complete line up of Sony digital imaging equipment to get hands on with.

The Photography Zone will feature popular models such as the ZV-E1, Alpha 7C II, Alpha 7R V and the Alpha 1. Through interactive demonstrations and visual installations, attendees will experience the impressive performance of Sony’s cameras and lenses. Additionally, there will be an area for attendees to experiment with the high-resolution features of the Alpha 7R V, such as the pixel-shift multi-shoot mode, to get the perfect, high-quality shot. There will also be an all-purpose “arena of action” which will host a series of high-intensity moments, allowing attendees to experience the speed of cameras such as the Alpha 9 III. An immersive light installation will offer the opportunity to physically experience different light temperatures and observe their effects on the mood and emotion of a scene, from matchlight to dawn and pure sunlight.

The Cinema Zone will simulate a film set with lighting and Sony high-end cinema cameras, giving attendees the opportunity to see firsthand what goes into creating a cinematic scene with a live relay showcasing the filming process. There will also be a small-scale cinema which will screen Catchlight Film Festival movies and a BRAVIA TV demo space staged as a modern and fresh living room spotlighting Sony’s 2024 flagship TV, the BRAVIA 9.

At the Play Zone, attendees can drop off their own camera for a complimentary sensor clean at the express service station. Then, at the same station, a series of Vlogging cameras and accessories will be available for attendees to loan and Vlog their Scene Tradeshow experience.

During the Tradeshow, attendees will also have the opportunity to take a break in a dedicated Lounge Zone to recharge. This area will be a great place for networking and conversation or simply for enjoying the latest Sony PlayStation games.

In terms of hands-on technology there will be over 100 unique Sony products for attendees to experience, including the entire Sony Alpha full-frame camera lineup, the entire Sony Cinema Line camera lineup (consisting of the VENICE 2, BURANO, FR7, FX6, FX3 and FX30), all G Master lenses, all newly released and select Sony and G-branded lenses and all newly released Sony camera accessories including microphones, on-camera flashes and camera grips. Sony BRAVIA TV displays will also be on hand to complete the lens to living room concept.

Located in the centre of the Scene Tradeshow will be the Sony Hub, where attendees can get more information about anything related to Scene Tradeshow, including upcoming talks, directions, or any general enquiries.

The Sony Scene Tradeshow will be held on Saturday, 28 September 2024, and Sunday, 29 September 2024, from 9am to 5pm at the White Bay Power Station, Robert Street, Rozelle, NSW 2039.