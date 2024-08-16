SodaStream Launches New “Push It Real Good!” Campaign Via HeimatTBWA\The Disruption Company

SodaStream has launched its new global campaign “Push it real good!” in Australia. Inspired by the 1986 hit “Push it” by the US hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, the campaign offers an energetic new take on the brand and its products.

It is the latest release under the brand’s global marketing platform “If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It,” which launched in 2023.

At the helm is an all-new commercial that kicks off with the simple push of a button, setting a vibrant new SodaStream world in motion. Bursting with colourful visuals and dance, the lyrics of the Salt-N-Pepa’s hit have been reimagined to speak to the benefits of SodaStream’s core product functions including freshness, flavour customisation, and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to launch our new ‘Push it real good!’ campaign into the Australian market. Fizzing with fun, freshness, and an iconic soundtrack, the creative perfectly encapsulates our key brand ethos of Push for Better in a whole new light. SodaStream is an innovative, lively, and sustainable brand. We challenge the status quo and push forward by helping people make better choices for themselves and the planet. Push for Better drives everything we do, and that’s exactly what our new campaign represents,” said Holly Walker, marketing manager of SodaStream Australia.

Created with advertising agency HeimatTBWA\The Disruption Company (Düsseldorf), the 30, 15, 10, and 60-second spots are now live across SodaStream Australia’s social and digital channels, BVOD and connected TV, with free-to-air launching later this year. The campaign is live in Germany and will be rolled out in other global markets, including the USA and Canada.

“We focused on entertainment throughout the project, communicating every benefit SodaStream has to offer in a playful way. This is advertising that people like to see because it is not even perceived as such and, in the style of a music video, is fully in line with the spirit of the times,” said Michael Roeder, creative director at HeimatTBWA.

“Push it real good!” was produced by Stereo Films München GmbH. The film was shot in Zagreb, Croatia, and directed by the trio Lars Knorrn, Jacquline Hochmuth, and director of photography Nikita Kuzmenko.