If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It: SodaStream Releases New Creative Platform

SodaStream, the world’s leading sparkling water brand, has launched a new global marketing platform spotlighting the endless beverage creations possible with its at-home sparkling water makers.

Aptly titled, If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It, the creative umbrella will house an array of exciting new brand initiatives and engaging content that invites viewers to break free from the status quo and let their imagination run free. By offering a refreshing alternative to the ordinary, SodaStream empowers individuals to personalise and reimagine their world in new sparkling ways.

The initial Australian launch includes an all-new creative spot: ‘Dream It’ Endless Possibilities. Showcasing a unique viewpoint from inside the SodaStream bottle and carbonation bubbles, the film shows partygoers customising their sparkling water with their favourite PepsiCo brand flavours, including Pepsi and Soda Press Co, and fresh garnishes. The video demonstrates how SodaStream opens a world of possibilities for customers to imagine what a can can’t, and encourages them to dream up new ideas, experiment with new flavours, and realise the unlimited ways they can customise their world.

With a powerful consumer-first manifesto, ‘No matter your dream, you can make it a reality with SodaStream’, the campaign celebrates the tastemaker and what makes them unique. With the launch of the new creative platform, SodaStream leans into its new Push for Better global positioning and brand purpose, inspired by the power of a simple push of a button and the stream of positive change that it sets in motion – for consumers and the planet.

The brand revealed its new positioning at the end of last year, and this marks the first Australian campaign that brings to life the premium experience customers can continue to expect with SodaStream.

“We are thrilled to reveal our global creative platform and all-new spot, ‘Dream It’ Endless Possibilities, in Australia. At our core, SodaStream aims to empower our customers and inspire them to unleash their creativity and experiment with the endless possibilities of bubbly beverages,” said Laura Wilson, managing director of SodaStream Australia.

“This innovative new hub and creative content embodies this mission and speaks to our key pillars of personalisation, wellness, and sustainability. We can’t wait to see the incredible ways in which our customers reimagine their world with SodaStream.”

Created by advertising agency Energy BBDO, the 30, 15 and 6 spots are now live across SodaStream Australia’s social and digital channels, BVOD and connected TV, with free to air TV going live in the coming months.

Content is also being rolled out in other global markets, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. “If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It encapsulates the shared values of our consumers and the brand, emphasising the transformative power of customisation,” said Jonathan Fussell and Robin Laurens, executive creative directors of Energy BBDO.

“Our goal was to craft a powerful mantra that resonates with consumers who want to join us in revolutionising how the world drinks.” SodaStream continues to revolutionise the beverage industry and change the way the world drinks by delivering elevated experiences to consumers and empowering them to make better choices for themselves and for the planet.