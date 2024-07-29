Sod Welcomes Andrew Kent As Inaugural CEO

Sod (previously Straight Out Digital) has announced the appointment of its first CEO Andrew Kent.

With a background spanning media, IT, web development, and marketing, Andrew Kent brings a wealth of experience to Sod. As part-owner and operator of multiple businesses, including Growth Creators, a consulting firm dedicated to sustained business growth, Andrew has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive success across various industries.

“With the rapid growth and evolution of the digital landscape, as well as economic uncertainty ahead, Sod has a critical role to play to help our clients navigate these challenges and get the most from their marketing budgets through effective digital marketing strategies and solutions,” said Kent.

“We are a trusted partner for our clients, and my vision for Sod is to continue the great work we are doing, only better. We’re a well-oiled machine, and I plan on taking the agency to new heights,” he added.

“Working with Andrew over the last year has given us the trust and confidence in his guidance. His experience and fresh perspective are exactly what Sod needs to take things to the next level. We trust in each other’s vision and are very well-aligned with our plans for the future of Sod,” said Blangiardo.

Sod was recently recognised at the AWAs for its excellence across web design, UX design, UI design, accessibility, and web development, receiving 11 nominations and five awards. These included the best website in the Government, Health & Wellness, and WordPress categories and the prestigious McFarlane Prize Site of the Year for the Healthy Eating Advisory Service website, and the best website in the Science & Sustainability category for the The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research website.