SOCIETY Wins Optometry Australia & Rydges North Sydney Accounts

SOCIETY has announced two client wins, adding Optometry Australia and Rydges North Sydney to their expanding client roster.

Optometry Australia has appointed SOCIETY to deliver integrated creative and marketing communications services to drive awareness and visibility on the rise of Myopia globally and help promote community eye health among Australians.

“While eyesight is one of our most important senses, our eye health is often overlooked or deprioritised. We’re excited to partner with Optometry Australia to elevate and strengthen their voice as industry leaders, educating Aussies on how to improve and maintain their vision,” said Dena Vasallo, CEO and founder of SOCIETY.

“Optometry Australia’s mission aligns with our value of making a positive impact on society, and we’re proud to spotlight the amazing work provided by the health professionals that form part of the Optometry Australia network,” added Vasallo.

“We’re delighted to be working with SOCIETY on this important awareness campaign for myopia. By 2050, it’s predicted that half the world’s population will have myopia,” said Skye Cappuccio, CEO of Optometry Australia.

“However, when detected by an optometrist in early childhood, we can slow the progression of the condition, prevent further vision problems later in life, and treat myopia so that no child is held back by short-sightedness. We’re excited to get this message out there in a creative way that motivates parents and caregivers into action”.

SOCIETY has also been re-engaged by Rydges Hotels & Resorts, from the EVT Group, to lead the communications for the reopening of Rydges North Sydney and Rydges Port Macquarie. These new appointments follow the outstanding results SOCIETY has previously achieved for EVT, including the newly transformed Rydges Melbourne and The Capitol Hotel, and the Australian launch of modern and budget-friendly pod accommodation, Lylo, in Brisbane.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our partnership with Rydges North Sydney and Rydges Port Macquarie, to further enhance their ANZ media presence,” said Vassallo.

“Our team is eager to develop innovative and creative solutions for all of our clients, to help spark conversations and connections in our society while positively shaping the lives of Australians,” added Vassallo.

SOCIETY also represents a suite of national and local brands across Australia, including Woolworths, Unilever, San Remo, Violet Crumble, and more.