Snooze Launches ‘Every Day, Every Night Amazing’ Brand Refresh With A Magical Ode To The Bedroom

Australian retailer Snooze knows the bedroom is much more than just a place to sleep. It’s a space where some of life’s most joyful, silly, heartfelt, and memorable moments unfold. From fantastical moonlit dreams to fully air-guitar’d rock scenes, Snooze introduces its new campaign with a series of cinematic films that beautifully capture authentic bedroom moments every Aussie can relate to.

“We believe the bedroom should uplift every mind, mood, and body,” said Doni Davies, general manager marketing at Snooze. “It’s where life’s big and small moments happen—from silly giggle-fits to quiet introspection. This campaign is a tribute to all those moments and to the role Snooze plays in making them special.”

“We wanted to create something modern, stylish, and relatable—something that celebrates and evolves our brand whilst also transitioning seamlessly into retail,” explained Penny Watson, head of brand at Snooze. “Our iconic jingle and ‘Amazing’ tagline are part of Snooze’s DNA, and this campaign takes them to a new level. It’s about driving recognition and creating an identity that stands out, whilst keeping the heart of the legacy of the brand.”

“What an awesome brief—to celebrate the bedroom as a place where ‘amazing’ happens. Working with a tight-knit team (aka creative family) direct to client was super collaborative and super fun. Shot on the expansive Volume screen, Dylan (director) created a stunning, hyper-stylised world while still capturing the intimacy of the bedroom. Rob (composer) created a track that was ear-worm-bangin’. And there was an alpaca. Ticked all my creative boxes,” said Lenna Boland, creative lead.

“We are incredibly proud to have worked closely with Snooze to bring to life their new creative platform, ‘Every day, every night amazing.’ The campaign features a multi-channel approach that leverages Snooze’s distinctive brand assets, and launches in line with the Australian Open,” said Match & Wood’s Rachael Conway.

“Hitting the sweet spot between a fashion and music video, this campaign positions Snooze firmly in the ‘now,’ giving it a distinct visual identity. By leaning into the ‘S’ in the logo in a bold, fresh way, we’ve also created a design that flows effortlessly across outdoor, retail, and other channels—making every brand interaction unmistakably Snooze,” said Nic Desira, creative lead.

“Ultimately, we want our audience to see themselves, or someone they know and love, in these moments. It’s these ‘every day, every night’ moments that make the bedroom so special; and Snooze is here to celebrate every one of them,” said Watson.

The campaign launches nationally with 60”, 30” and 15” films, rolling out via cinema, free-to-air TV, BVOD, meta as well as 6” social media spots, OOH, and Spotify.

