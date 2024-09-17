Advertising

Sneaky Sound System To Headline BeerFest Sydney

Sneaky Sound System
Sneaky Sound System.

Sneaky Sound System will headline Saturday night at BeerFest Sydney, the new festival held at Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park on 6-7 December.

The duo joins an eclectic mix of craft beers, boutique wines, ciders, spirits and food producers from more than 300 people across the country, each bringing a diverse range of tipples and nibbles including one-off collaborations.

With the recent demise of several festivals including The Birdsville Big Red Bash, BluesFest, Return to Rio, Splendour In The Grass and Groovn the Moo, BeerFest Australia co-director, Stacy File, is calling for more government help to boost Australia’s music, craft drinks and festivals industry.

“We urge the government to consider additional support for festivals and events in all categories,” said File.

“These events not only deliver social benefits and pride to our local communities but also deliver big economic benefits nationwide, enabling us to continue fostering social connections and celebrating our creative industries”.

Festivalgoers can learn about industry trends and sustainable brewing, and the family-friendly weekend also hosts masterclasses, drink-food pairings, cocktail mixology, unique activations and tattoos, courtesy of Ink Carts.

From hoppy IPAs, seltzers and sessionable sours, to gin sours and lavender mead, BeerFest Sydney has something for everyone, and the 8,000 attendees can witness and take part in the ‘Beer Olympics’ to win the coveted ‘Golden Tinnie’.

Sneaky Sound System leads a star-studded lineup including Discovery Daft Punk and DJ John Course will provide more tunes, while comedians Luke Heggie, John Cruckshank, Chris Ryan and Mitch Garling will provide the laughs.

“BeerFest Australia’s mission is to create vibrant, inclusive, and slightly rebellious festivals that celebrate the best of Australian craft, culture, and community,” said BeerFest Australia co-director, James Harding.

“In every glass, every bite of local produce, and in every note of live music, there is a story – a story of passion, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. BeerFest exists to tell these stories.

“We champion the artisans, the musicians, the comedians, and the creators who make our regions unique and bring communities together in celebration, push boundaries, and redefine what a festival can be”.

Vendors include Philter Brewing, Mountain Culture Beer Co, Spreyton Cider, Good Folk Brewing, Sundowner Brewing, Brickworks, White Bay, Brix Distillers, Pants Off Distillery and Tara Distillery, Dirtybird Foodtruck, We Donut Care, Smoky Sue’s Barbecue and Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream.

BeerFest Sydney is the newest addition to its events held in Fremantle (15-17 November), Launceston (31 December), Canberra (15 February, 2025) and Melbourne (22 February, 2025) and Mercure Sydney is its official accommodation partner with package offers including VIP tickets and restaurant discounts.

