Snapchat Launches Immersive AR Olympic Experiences

For the first time ever, fans can experience the Games on a scale like never before through augmented reality on Snapchat.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and a number of commercial partners have launched a series of highly immersive AR experiences on Snapchat to inspire, engage, and excite. For the millions of those watching around the world, the IOC-rights-holding broadcasters and Olympic partners are leaning on the power of AR to build a stronger shared experience for our global community.

A range of experiences powered by Snap’s AR Camera Kit technology are available through the official app of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and on Snapchat.

For example, in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the last time the Olympics took place in Paris, fans on the ground can see the city around them transform into 1924 Paris, while fans globally can use the Lens to transport back to 1924 Yves-du-Manoir stadium.

The IOC also added a unique AR interaction to the official poster of the Games, which comes to life when scanned and is also available to fans globally via the official app of the Games and on the IOC’s official Snapchat profile.

Coca-Cola and Snapchat are also bringing attendees the world’s first AR vending machine. Found in the athletes’ village and Coca-Cola’s international Food Fest, the machine is powered by a custom Snapchat AR mirror and provides photo ops, games, prizes, and Coca-Cola refreshments.