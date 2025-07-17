Kids Of Macarthur Health Foundation Launches Campaign To Support Life-Saving Paediatric Program, Via IMAB2B

Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation in partnership with Campbelltown and Camden Emergency Department has launched a powerful new campaign to support the Paediatric Life Support Program, an urgent, community-led initiative which trains Paediatric Emergency care nurses.

Created by marketing consultancy IMAB2B, the latest work is the second phase of a 2-year-old campaign aiming to continue to raise awareness and drive donations to fund Advanced Paediatric Life Support (APLS) training for local nurses. Since its inception in 2023, the program has trained 20 Campbelltown-based nurses through community donations, directly saving young lives across the region.

Recognising the urgent need for more specially trained nurses – driven largely by the region’s projected population growth – IMA took on the project pro bono. For the second iteration, the agency was responsible for strategy and messaging, creating both print and digital versions of the campaign brochure, producing a fundraising ‘hero’ video that combined program insights with a powerful success story, and leading community and donor engagement efforts.

Designed to connect with local residents, small businesses and potential donors, the campaign uses emotion-led storytelling and a clear call to action: fund a nurse, save a child’s life. With no government funding, the initiative relies entirely on community generosity.

The ‘hero’ video tells the story of young Tommy who survived a venomous funnel-web spider bite thanks to swift intervention from one of the program’s APLS-trained nurses, highlighting the program’s grassroots impact.

“Our campaign puts real human stories front and centre,” said Jake Cush, chief commercial officer, IMA. “By showing how just $1,920 can fund one nurse’s specialist training, we’re making the donation ask tangible, actionable and emotionally resonant. This is marketing for good, demonstrating the direct impact a community can make.”

The latest campaign materials mark a refreshed chapter in a broader ongoing effort by the foundation to strengthen paediatric care across Southwest Sydney, with potential future extensions into events, BTL activations and corporate sponsorship.

Alex Buttfield, deputy director at Campbelltown Emergency Department and lead organiser behind the Paediatric Life Support Program said: “Tommy’s survival is a powerful testament to the life-saving potential of this program and just one of many untold success stories emerging from Campbelltown ED. Every donation helps equip our nurses to respond when every second counts.”

Credits:

Agency: IMA B2B

Karl Boothroyd – CEO

Karla Nicholls – Client Support

Daryl Brown – Videographer

Simon Gaffney – Creative Director

Aaron Johns – Art Director

Client

Alex Buttfield – Deputy Director Campbelltown ED

Denise McGrath – Chief Executive Officer of Kids of Macarthur

Emma – mother of Tommy

Alicia and Kayla- registered nurses