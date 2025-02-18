Snapchat Launches Council For Digital Wellbeing Program For 14-16 Year Olds To Shape The Future Of Online Safety & Digital Wellbeing

Snapchat is launching its Council for Digital Wellbeing program in Australia and is encouraging young people from Australia to apply to be a part of it.

The new teen council will be a unique opportunity for the selected members to make a real impact by helping shape the future of online safety and digital wellbeing. The same initiative launched has previously launched in the US.

Snapchat has designed the program to give teens a chance to share their vision for a more creative and connected online space for friends and family. As of today, students aged 14 to 16 can apply to join a group of around 15 young Aussies who will help build a more positive digital world. From the beach to the bush, the outback to the city, Snapchat wants to see applications from all parts of the country, helping to ensure that ideas from a diverse group of teen voices are heard.

The call for applications comes as new research reveals that over 90 per cent of Australians say teenagers should be involved in conversations about making safer and healthier online spaces. Teens are highly technically literate, innovative, and resourceful, and Snapchat wants to hear their strategies for thriving online and promoting strong digital wellbeing.

To be announced in April, the selected teen council members will participate in monthly calls, exciting project work, and connection with members of Snapchat’s global Safety Advisory Board, a group of online safety experts from around the world. The program will include a two-day, in-person summit at the company’s office in Sydney, with all expenses paid for teen council members and a parent or guardian. The Australian program will run for about 18 months and will serve as a separate “sister” council to Snapchat’s first teen Council for Digital Wellbeing, launched in the U.S. last year.

Lucy Thomas OAM, co-founder and CEO of leading Australian youth advocacy and anti-bullying organisation, Project Rockit, said: “Now more than ever, it’s essential that young people have a voice in shaping the platforms they use every day. If we want online social experiences to be safe and empowering, platforms must actively listen to teen experiences and respond by design. It’s exciting to see Snapchat’s new Australian-based Council for Digital Wellbeing provide this opportunity for Aussie teens to step up and take the lead in shaping global platforms.”

Ben Au, policy lead for Snap Inc. in Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re passionate about making Snapchat a fun and safe place for connecting with friends and family. Our new Australian teen council is a key part of that ongoing effort, and we’d love to see young people from Australia get involved. We believe that teens have invaluable insights to share, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to build an even better digital future for all.”

More than 8 million Australians come to Snapchat each month, primarily to message with family and small groups of friends, and research shows that Snapchat helps support and deepen their friendships. The visual messaging platform is designed with extra protections for teens, to help ensure Snapchat is a fun and safe environment for the youngest members of its community. Safety and privacy settings are on by default for those aged 13-17, and the Family Centre suite of tools for parents and caregivers allows parents to see who their teen is communicating with and report any concerns.