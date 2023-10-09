Snap Inc. Launches Snapchat House At SXSW Sydney

Snap Inc. has announced it is running Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney and inviting delegates and the wider industry to drop in and enjoy its AR experiences.

Open from 17 October until 19 October at the Chinese Garden of Friendship Forecourt, Snapchat House will bring the magic, fun and connection of Snapchat to life through interactive experience. These include a larger-than-life AR tower and a beauty bAR where guests can get their AR make-up look recreated by a make-up artist.

Team Snap will also be running an AR workshop for creatives, hosting industry sessions for agency groups, facilitating in-depth discussions about the intersection of creativity and technology.

Alongside the Beauty bAR and AR tower, Snap will be hosting bespoke creative sessions for GroupM, IPG, PHD, OMG and more, in a purpose-built space at Snapchat House on an invite-only basis.

Tech journalist Tegan Jones is also hosting a panel featuring Jason Davey, chief experience officer at Ogilvy Australia, Yusuf Omar, co-founder of Seen.tv and Haran Ramachandran, head of creative strategy, Snap Inc. APAC, to reveal how technology is being used to amplify the most precious elements of humanity by fueling creativity, joy and self-expression. The panel will take place on 19 October, from 11am-12:00pm and is available to SXSW badge holders only.

There will also be a deep-dive into AR with an interactive, hands-on session. Expert instructors will guide guests to give them a newfound mastery of the tech. The session will run on 19 October, 1:3-2:30pm, with no badge required.

Tony Keusgen, managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Snap Inc., said:

“South by Southwest is renowned globally as the most important and exciting showcase of creativity and innovation, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the inaugural Sydney event. For our part, Snapchat House will be a place to celebrate the magic that happens when technology and creativity come together. We’re creating a space that showcases interactive AR experiences, from playful lenses to immersive beauty transformations, highlighting the fusion of technology and personal expression. We can’t wait to welcome our partners, creators, and industry friends to Snapchat House.”