Snap Brings “Less Social Media. More Snapchat” Brand Campaign To Australia

Snap Inc. has launched its global brand campaign “Less Social Media. More Snapchat” in Australia, following rollout in other key international markets such as the US and UK.

The local marketing campaign will kick off this week with out-of-home across key commuter hubs and hotspots in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as high impact and unmissable tram wraps on the Sydney Light Rail and the Malvern Depot line, alongside a targeted B2B campaign across paid content, media agency screens and sponsored events.

“From the very beginning, Snapchat was designed to be different. Snapchat is not social media and it never was. In fact, it was built as an antidote to social media, to offer a place where people could be their real selves with their real friends. That’s why our growing community of 8 million Australians love Snapchat,” said Tony Keusgen, managing director, Snap Inc. Australia and New Zealand.

Snapchat’s number one use case has always been messaging the people who matter to you in real life. New research conducted by YouGov, released alongside the launch of the campaign, reveals that Australians feel happy when direct messaging with family and close friends. The study also found that Australians are more likely to feel happy when using messaging apps compared to social media. In fact, more than 3 in 5 (63 per cent) adults and nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) teens report feeling happy when using messaging apps for communication, significantly more than say the same about using social media platforms.

According to the research, messaging apps are more likely to support emotional health than social media platforms, with Australians roughly 2-3 times as likely to view messaging apps as better than social media platforms for being their authentic selves, developing or fostering relationships, and avoiding misunderstandings. Meanwhile, social media platforms are also more likely than messaging platforms to make people feel overwhelmed or pressured to post content that makes them look good to others.

Furthermore, according to the study, Snapchat helps support and deepen friendships. Australian adults and teens who use Snapchat weekly or more are more likely to be very satisfied with the quality of their close friendships.

The study offers more insight into the ways that Snapchat supports friendship and wellbeing and can contribute to closer relationships and more happiness, especially at a time when people are feeling more lonely and increasingly concerned about mental health.

Snapchat reaches 80 per cent of 13-24 year olds and 75 per cent of 13-34 year olds across Australia. While the visual messaging app is loved by Gen Z, almost 45 per cent of Australian Snapchatters are 25 years or older. Aussies interact with augmented reality (AR) lenses on Snapchat daily, to express themselves creatively, have fun, and buy products from their favourite brands.