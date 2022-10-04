Smirnoff Seltzer Shouts First Round In New Cocktail Campaign

Heading into summer, Smirnoff Seltzer is launching a cocktail range with a cash back offer for this month only.

With two new flavours on offer, Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita, Smirnoff is offering a money-back deal for anyone who purchases their first four-pack before October 29 from BWS, Dan Murphy’s or a select local independent retailer.

Celebrating the launch of the flavours are Smirnoff’s newly appointed Vibe Curators. Part taste mavens, part cultural mavericks, the five ambassadors will act as Chief Tasting Officers for the new cocktail range, flexing their tastebuds with expert reviews on their socials, the best festival and concert tips.

Stepping into the coveted role is Tully Smyth of former Big Brother fame, alongside Netflix’s newest heartthrob Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High), music duo No Frills Twins, much loved Sydney DJ Touch Sensitive and content king Paul Paya Salad.

Diageo marketing manager (Smirnoff), Maddy Stockwell, said: “We’re celebrating flavour this summer with the launch of our two new Smirnoff Seltzer cocktails, giving a new seltzer twist to the most popular cocktail in Australia right now – margaritas. So you can see what all the fuss is about, we’re shouting your first round so you can try it for yourself.”

Smirnoff’s newest product drop is the latest innovation in the brand’s Seltzer range. Coming hot

on the heels of a record demand for margaritas – both at home and in bars and clubs – Smirnoff’s Seltzer Cocktails are a nod to the much-loved cocktail, boasting just 107 calories per can. Packed with more flavour, Smirnoff Seltzer’s Spicy Margarita is fashioned in the Tommy’s Margarita style featuring Smirnoff vodka, zesty lime juice and margarita flavour, balanced with sweetness and a kick of chilli topped with sparkling water.

Smirnoff Seltzer’s Watermelon Margarita offers a fruity twist with a perfectly blended mix of Smirnoff vodka, sweet ripe watermelon and subtle notes of zesty lime and margarita flavour, topped with sparkling water.

Unexpectedly bold in flavour with a clean finish, the two new feisty flavours are low in sugar with just 2.5g per 250ml and 7 per cent ABV.