SMI: July Spend For Streaming Ads Jumped Nearly 60% Following Matildas Triumph

The Matilda’s continued to give adland a boost with their impressive performance at the Women’s World Cup with TV Streaming ad spend jumping by 68.6 per cent in July, with total bookings back just 1.3 per cent from last year’s record total.

Strong growth continued for Outdoor and Cinema, with Outdoor bookings up 19.7 per cent while ad demand for Cinema jumped 18.9 per cent following the success of the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies.

SMI AU/NZ managing director Jane Ractliffe said the month was also notable for the impact of the FIFA Women’s World Cup despite the fact only ten days of the event fell in the month.

“The fastest growing media sector in July was Video Sites – which includes ad spend for all the TV streaming services – and we saw the value of its ad revenues shoot up by 58.6 per cent in July, mostly due to huge increases in demand for those streaming services focused on sport,’” she said.

“And within the advertiser market, we saw that advertising by Sports-related groups surged in July with SMI’s Sports category the fastest growing of any with total bookings up 205 per cent year-on-year. Most of that extra revenue was directed to the Outdoor media.”

Other media sectors reporting good results against last year’s record numbers include Metropolitan Press (+2.3 per cent year-on-year), Metropolitan Radio (flat, -$1,000 year-on-year) and all the Outdoor sectors delivered great results led by the largest sector of Posters where ad spend by a third year-on-year.

“The market is continuing to show strong resilience given the record level of ad spend in the market in July 2022. That result was driven by the huge increase in Government bookings and with that removed the underlying market is reporting growth of 0.5 per cent,” Ractliffe said.

This month Government ad spend fell by 40.6 per cent and the largest category of Retail report a 10.6 per cent fall in media investment. But that was partly offset by healthy increases from the Automotive Brand market (+16.5 per cent) and Toiletries/Cosmetics advertisers (+33.7 per cent).

Ractliffe said the market was also reporting solid results for the first seven months of the calendar year with total ad spend back just 2.8 per cent on the record period reported last year. And with Government and Political Party bookings removed the market is up 0.3 per cent on the same seven months last year.

