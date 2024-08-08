Slingshot The Only Media & Advertising Agency To Appear On 2024 Best Place to Work List

Following its restructure to meet the demands of a converging media environment, creative media agency Slingshot has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Australia for the fourth consecutive year.

Released this morning, the prestigious WRK+ Best Places to Work list has ranked the Sydney independent agency 4th for companies under 100 employees Slingshot is the only advertising, marketing and communications company to appear on the 2024 list.

This is the fourth year running that Slingshot has made the coveted list. It was ranked 19th in its inaugural year in 2021, rising to 12th in 2022 and finishing 8th in 2023.

“In a market where many agencies are making redundancies and restructuring, we’re once again extremely proud to have been recognised on the Best Places to Work list for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement is even more satisfying as it covers a period when we’ve made structural changes within our business. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing and building our culture, even during times of transition and uncertainty,” said Slingshot CEO & partner Simon Rutherford.

“This recognition is a testament to our belief that investing in our people and their well-being creates a resilient, motivated team capable of delivering exceptional results. We are dedicated to sustaining this culture of continuous growth and development, ensuring that Slingshot remains a place where our team thrives and excels”.

In the second half of last year, Slingshot and its content and creative arm, onesmoothstone, restructured to meet the demands of a converging media environment that has creative at its core. In addition, it launched a new Unconventional Intelligence (UI) methodology which propels brands and businesses further, faster, recognising that creative and media are more intertwined than ever before. The agency also introduced Creatalytics, a proprietary tool that brings creative and analytics together for brands to amplify their return on creative investment.