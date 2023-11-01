Slingshot Plucks Inghams’ Media

Creative media agency Slingshot has won the media strategy, planning and buying account for Inghams.

Inghams was founded in 1918 and is Australia’s largest integrated poultry supplier of chicken and turkey products with agreements with major retail and quick service restaurant (QSR) customers.

This win for Slingshot comes hot on the heels of other client wins including Standards Australia, Pacific Smiles and Capilano.

Slingshot CEO and partner Simon Rutherford said: “Our agency aspires to work with celebrated brands and individuals who stretch and challenge us, so we are loving working with the Inghams team. Inghams is an iconic Australian brand, steeped in history with a fantastic brand story. We’re excited about helping them bring that story to life. When you apply creativity across all areas of media and data, transformational growth occurs, we’d love to deliver that for Inghams.”

Rebekah Lagan, marketing manager, Inghams, said: “We recently refreshed the Inghams brand and wanted to broaden our thinking to unlock the potential of this campaign. Being more targeted in our approach and clearly communicating our brand story. We wanted an agency that would question our assumptions and get us thinking in some fresh ways, Slingshot have definitely done that across both media and content strategy. We have really welcomed their creative thinking and we are excited about our upcoming campaign.”

In September, Slingshot Media and its content and creative arm, onesmoothstone announced a restructure to meet the demands of a converging media environment with creative at its core. As part of the changes a new executive and senior leadership team was installed to drive client and agency growth by capitalising on critical thinking skills across media and creative. Jane Waterhouse, general manager of onesmoothstone has been appointed managing director of Slingshot working alongside Rutherford and CIO, Simon Corbett.