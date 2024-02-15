Slew Of Promotions As Australian Community Media Positions National Sales Team For Strategic Growth

Australian Community Media (ACM) has today announced significant changes to strengthen its national sales team in line with its commitment to delivering exceptional sales service and results for clients.

Lead image: Top L – Daniel Cratchley, Top R – Kelsey Duncan-Smyth, Bottom L – Sam Westaway, Bottom R – Alana Powell

“We’ve restructured the sales team and made key appointments to ensure we deliver the best marketing solutions and strong regional growth for brands,” said national sales director Sam Westaway.

“More and more Australians are moving to the regions, in particular millennials, and we want to ensure we support our clients by introducing them to this growing desirable audience. Regional Australians appreciate it when the big brands engage with them locally, and it’s our job to help facilitate this,” said Westaway.

ACM is committed to fostering internal talent and is pleased to share that Kelsey Duncan-Smyth, Daniel Critchley and Alana Powell have been promoted to group sales managers, each leading a team of driven account managers.

“These appointments were an easy decision, as all bring both the subject matter expertise to make them invaluable partners for their clients and natural leadership qualities that make them an asset to their teams. In addition, they have the drive and skill to lead through ACM’s continued digital transformation,” Westaway said.

Kelsey Duncan-Smyth, who joined ACM in January 2020 from News Corp Australia, has been instrumental in fostering meaningful partnerships with key clients in Melbourne, which continue to grow.

Daniel Cratchley’s profound understanding of sub-metro markets and regional communities is unparalleled. His insights into their growth trajectories and the opportunities they present for agencies and clients alike are invaluable.

Alana Powell’s comprehensive grasp of digital products, audience dynamics, and data-driven opportunities rendered her an obvious addition to our National Sales leadership team. Her expertise is pivotal in navigating ACM’s ever-evolving digital landscape.

These appointments reflect ACM’s commitment to excellence and innovation as the business forges ahead in the digital era.

Also joining ACM National Sales is Steph Kavanagh from News Corp Australia and Caroline Jansen from Southern Cross Austereo. Both are experienced media professionals. Kavanagh and Jansen bring a wealth of knowledge to ACM and are well-placed to help deliver leading marketing solutions and account services.

“It’s a really exciting time for ACM. Not only have we created an innovative and highly skilled sales team ready to take our clients into their next phase of growth, but we have also created strategic commercial opportunities that will deliver even more value for brands. There is a lot on the horizon, and I feel like it’s just the beginning,” said Westaway.