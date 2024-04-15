Slew Of Promotions & A New Hire At History Will Be Kind

Award-winning creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has built a successful first quarter with two senior promotions and a new hire.

Lead image: L-R – Lizzy Chadwick, Group Account Director; Rachael Gadgil, Group Account Director, Brooke Gascoigne, Senior Account Executive 

Talented senior leads Lizzy Chadwick and Rachael Gadgil kick off the year strong as they both step up into group account director roles. Rachael’s promotion follows an incredible six years with the agency delivering high-impact integrated communications programs and campaigns for long-standing clients such as Google, Hilton, and McGrath Foundation. In her new role, Rachael will work hand-in-hand with the management team to continue evolving the award-winning agency’s service offer, with a focus on growth.

Lizzy’s promotion comes after a stellar 18 months at the agency, where she’s brought deep sector expertise across travel, tourism and lifestyle to the team, while leading a broad mix of clients including Celebrity Cruises, Little Moons and Life360. In her new role, Lizzy has been tasked with building and growing the team in line with the agency’s core value proposition, overseeing everything from the agency’s industry-leading BeKIND benefits to training and development opportunities.

These two promotions coincide with the hire of Brooke Gascoigne, who joins in the role of Senior Account Executive from communications agency, Adhesive. A consumer comms specialist, Brooke brings experience across a variety of lifestyle, technology, and wellness brands, including TikTok, Dyson, THE ICONIC, and Sony. With killer media smarts, Brooke will be working across Hilton, Little Moons, Randstad and Hnry.

“With a commitment to be one of the most progressive agencies in the region, it’s essential that we’re focused on both attracting new talent, and investing in our existing team’s development, so we’re thrilled to welcome Brooke to the fold and celebrate Rachael and Lizzy’s promotions. With this stellar team in place, we’re looking forward to continuing to produce great work and creating transformative moments in history for our clients, that connect, drive impact and leave a lasting legacy,” said EJ Granleese, founder and CEO of History Will Be Kind.

These announcements follow History Will Be Kind’s celebration of three wins at this year’s Mumbrella CommsCon Awards, including Best PR Employer, PR Leader of the Year for EJ Granleese, and Best Social Media or Digitally-led Campaign for the #HireMeHilton campaign.

HWBK is proudly part of the Deepend Group, an independent digital communications and innovation consultancy group. The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital Experience), How To Impact (Innovation), and History Will Be Kind (Communications).




