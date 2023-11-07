Slew Of New Hires For New Clemenger BBDO Production’s Company MADE THIS

Clemenger BBDO has launched MADE THIS, a specialist production company focusing equally on craft and innovation.

Lead Image: L to R – Ainslee Littlemore, Jay Topping, Vinne Schifferstein Vidal, Dani Bassil and Iain Todd.

Building substantially on Clems’ existing 60-person team of makers at eg+ with significant new hires, the relaunched business will use automation and AI to create smarter production techniques and content at scale without losing the craft essential to engaging audiences.

Clemenger has invested heavily in retaining and securing the best production talent to safeguard the craft its passionate team is already renowned for – producing outstanding work for Clemenger BBDO, other Clemenger Group agencies and direct clients.

Clemenger has hired creative production innovator Vinne Schifferstein Vidal to lead MADE THIS as managing director. Vinne set up Media.Monks’ content business in Australia and New Zealand before heading to Europe to oversee the company’s BMW/MINI account in 29 markets.

“When I got the call from Clems and met with Dani, I immediately knew this was the perfect fit. It’s all I’ve done for the Monks, but then for a well-established brand in-market, with the best creative talent in the country. You couldn’t wish for a better base to build from,” Schifferstein said.

Iain Todd, general manager of operations, who built the case to invest in the production opportunity when he joined Clemenger BBDO a year ago, is also part of the founding team at MADE THIS. Todd was previously national content director at Hogarth, overseeing a team of over 100 production specialists.

Head of content production Ainslee Littlemore has joined MADE THIS from Entropico. Her portfolio boasts award-winning work across broadcast, virtual production, photography, episodic mobile-first content, experiential, OHH, and long-form branded content. Ainslee’s background working in agency and traditional production makes her well equipped to navigate the demands of today’s ever-changing media and production landscape.

Newly appointed director of film and technology, Jay Topping brings a wealth of expertise from his extensive background in post and film direction. Jay also spearheaded the creation of ‘Macabre’, an innovative game project supported by Screen Australia and showcased at SXSW Sydney. His blend of experience and entrepreneurial success in leveraging cutting-edge technology for compelling narratives perfectly aligns with the pioneering spirit of MADE THIS.

“Recently, I drove headfirst into game development with my debut project, “Macabre’, built with Unreal Engine 5,” Topping said. “The vision of MADE THIS – to intertwine craft with technical innovation – has reignited my passion for production. Joining forces with leaders like Dani, V, Ian and Ainslee feels like aligning with kindred spirits – a unique opportunity to be part of something truly groundbreaking. MADE THIS isn’t just about producing content. It’s about setting a new standard for storytelling where technology meets artistry”.

In yet more hires signaling Clems’ intent to lead the industry in transforming production, Callum Smit and Tom Stephens have joined as lead producer and director/editor respectively.

“Production is a game changer – the engine that manifests everything marketers need, turning it from idea to reality. These hires are more than epic for us as a business – the amount of talent here is inspiring. They are also all really cool humans with the energy and attitude to move at pace as we revolutionise production with smarts and speed without sacrificing craft,” said Clemenger BBDO CEO Dani Bassil.

“By firmly planting the stake at the forefront of innovation, MADE THIS will help marketers leverage everything tech to automate and improve workflows and asset production and differentiate themselves from competitors”.

MADE THIS is powered by eg+ studio for offshore scale and flex and offer a nationwide range of production services grouped under five pillars: Addressable, Content, Digital & Operations, Solutions and Creative Tech. The studio already produces 10,000 assets annually at scale for clients including NAB and MYER and recently-won business L’Oréal.