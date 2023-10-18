Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY

Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Award-winning creative communications agency, SOCIETY, continues to grow with four new appointments, including a full-time team member based in Melbourne.

    Pictured Above: Top left – Melissa van der Haak. Top right – Sarah Gordon. Bottom left – Georgie Campbell. Bottom right – Emma Cave

    Sarah Gordon is joining the SOCIETY team in Melbourne as a marketing communications director. With more than ten years of experience, Sarah is highly skilled in PR and communications and has worked across consumer, business and technology portfolios.

    “We’re thrilled to have Sarah in Melbourne to provide necessary insight and additional on-ground support to the existing team in this market. With her extensive experience in delivering integrated communication strategies, running national press offices and stakeholder engagement, Sarah is no doubt a valuable asset to our team,“ said Dena Vassallo, CEO and founder of SOCIETY.

    The SOCIETY team in Sydney continues to evolve, with Georgie Campbell, who has returned to Australia after working in New York for the last 12 months, where she worked across big brand clients including YSL Beauty, Uber, Converse and Kate Spade New York. She has previously also worked on the South Australian Tourism Commission and Gumtree. Georgie is a strong publicist who loves working across the strategic direction for her clients and looking at thought leadership opportunities. She is a well-rounded account manager with experience spanning consumer, corporate, fashion and lifestyle.

    SOCIETY also welcomes Melissa van der Haak in her position as senior marketing communications director in Adelaide. Before her recent return to Australia, Melissa previously led a fourteen-strong in-house PR and social team in the United Kingdom. As a former broadcast journalist, Melissa brings her fifteen years of global experience leading award-winning campaigns and events across consumer, lifestyle, tourism and technology brands.

    “It is fantastic to have someone with a strong and diverse skill set like Melissa joining us. Her passion and drive for PR and communications will be inspirational in her leadership with our clients and the team,” Vassallo said.

    Emma Cave also joins the Adelaide office as a marketing communications consultant. First stepping into the industry as a journalist, she has further developed her marketing communications experience in sports and beauty organisations.

    “I am delighted to have such incredibly experienced and knowledgeable new additions to our SOCIETY as we continue to evolve while brilliant talent is brought on board,” Vassallo said.

    “Together, we look forward to sparking brave and exciting connections within our team and the industry”.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    SOCiETY

    Latest News

    Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
    • Marketing

    Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change

    Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]

    It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
    • Marketing

    It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!

    Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
    • Media

    Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty

    This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]

    Exceptional ALIEN Moves To Tackle Fake Travel Reviews
    • Media

    Exceptional ALIEN Moves To Tackle Fake Travel Reviews

    In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the world’s leading creators, acting as travel guides for the cities they love. The free […]

    News Corp Launches News Health Network
    • Media

    News Corp Launches News Health Network

    News Corp Australia has unveiled the News Health Network, redefining the company’s health and wellness offering. Uniting News Corp Australia’s trusted health brands and verticals under the News Health Network banner, complemented by advanced audience targeting capabilities and custom-produced health, wellbeing and beauty content, clients are able to access a 5.7 million* monthly audience of […]

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network
    • Media

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network

    LiSTNR has retained its number one position as Australia’s largest podcast sales representatives network, reaching more than 7.7 million monthly listeners in September, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker results released today. In addition, Hamish & Andy is once again the country’s number one podcast* and number one comedy podcast in September. 7am with Schwartz […]

    Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream
    • Marketing

    Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream

    Kirsty Visman (pictured above) has acquired Australian-based full-service marketing agency, Superdream. Kirsty Visman, who is currently the agency’s managing director, has led the agency since its inception. “As Director of the agency, since we opened eight years ago, Superdream always felt like my baby. Building the agency from just one foundation client to an agency […]

    QMS Signs As Official Outdoor Media Partner For 2024 Paralympics
    • Advertising

    QMS Signs As Official Outdoor Media Partner For 2024 Paralympics

    Digital outdoor media company QMS has been announced as the Official Outdoor Media Partner of Paralympics Australia ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Pictured above: left to right – Vanessa Low, Paralympic Athlete and John O’Neill, CEO QMS QMS will work closely with Paralympics Australia to promote the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics, which will […]

    Eva Launches First TV Campaign With Helsinki
    • Marketing
    • Media

    Eva Launches First TV Campaign With Helsinki

    Melbourne-based furniture brand, Eva, has launched its first TV commercial in Australia in partnership with Helsinki. The brand campaign conveys Eva’s messaging of thoughtfulness and functionality to bring to life their tagline, “Thoughtful Everyday”. Both 15-second and 30-second iterations of the TVC will run across linear TV and BVOD. The 30-second TVC tells the story […]

    Recognition For Relaunched Content Rebels
    • Marketing

    Recognition For Relaunched Content Rebels

    Sarah Spence is officially a rebel with a cause - after being named the best marketer in Australia at the Australian Marketing Institute Awards, hot off the heels of relaunching her agency as Content Rebels. The new name, more aptly defining the team’s rebellious approach to marketing, celebrates the power of content to open minds and shape the future; one story, one podcast, even one post at a time.

    Livewire Appoints New Global CEO
    • Marketing

    Livewire Appoints New Global CEO

    Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, has opened a new global office in London. The London office will be led by Tom Simpson (pictured above) who has been appointed Livewire’s global chief executive officer. Simpson will head up Livewire’s global growth and business development as the company continues to expand internationally. Leading the global business […]

    Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW
    • Media

    Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW

    Amazon Primeville has opened at Darling Harbour today. The interactive activation features well-known venues from some of Prime Video’s most popular series. Guests are invited to take a walk-through, being transported into the worlds of some of their favourite Prime Video shows. Fitted out with snacks, photo ops and opportunities to win, the event is […]