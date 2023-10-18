Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY

Award-winning creative communications agency, SOCIETY, continues to grow with four new appointments, including a full-time team member based in Melbourne.

Pictured Above: Top left – Melissa van der Haak. Top right – Sarah Gordon. Bottom left – Georgie Campbell. Bottom right – Emma Cave

Sarah Gordon is joining the SOCIETY team in Melbourne as a marketing communications director. With more than ten years of experience, Sarah is highly skilled in PR and communications and has worked across consumer, business and technology portfolios.

“We’re thrilled to have Sarah in Melbourne to provide necessary insight and additional on-ground support to the existing team in this market. With her extensive experience in delivering integrated communication strategies, running national press offices and stakeholder engagement, Sarah is no doubt a valuable asset to our team,“ said Dena Vassallo, CEO and founder of SOCIETY.

The SOCIETY team in Sydney continues to evolve, with Georgie Campbell, who has returned to Australia after working in New York for the last 12 months, where she worked across big brand clients including YSL Beauty, Uber, Converse and Kate Spade New York. She has previously also worked on the South Australian Tourism Commission and Gumtree. Georgie is a strong publicist who loves working across the strategic direction for her clients and looking at thought leadership opportunities. She is a well-rounded account manager with experience spanning consumer, corporate, fashion and lifestyle.

SOCIETY also welcomes Melissa van der Haak in her position as senior marketing communications director in Adelaide. Before her recent return to Australia, Melissa previously led a fourteen-strong in-house PR and social team in the United Kingdom. As a former broadcast journalist, Melissa brings her fifteen years of global experience leading award-winning campaigns and events across consumer, lifestyle, tourism and technology brands.

“It is fantastic to have someone with a strong and diverse skill set like Melissa joining us. Her passion and drive for PR and communications will be inspirational in her leadership with our clients and the team,” Vassallo said.

Emma Cave also joins the Adelaide office as a marketing communications consultant. First stepping into the industry as a journalist, she has further developed her marketing communications experience in sports and beauty organisations.

“I am delighted to have such incredibly experienced and knowledgeable new additions to our SOCIETY as we continue to evolve while brilliant talent is brought on board,” Vassallo said.

“Together, we look forward to sparking brave and exciting connections within our team and the industry”.